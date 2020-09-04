Earlier this week, Huawei quietly announced the Watch Fit, a sub-$150 fitness-oriented smartwatch. It now looks like the company could soon launch a more premium smartwatch, called the Watch GT 2 Pro. Press renders and key tech specs of the upcoming smartwatch have now surfaced, courtesy of German tech publication WinFuture.

According to the report, the follow-up to last year's Watch GT 2 will have a similar 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with a 454 x 454 resolution. It is also tipped to feature 4GB of internal storage, a 455mAh battery, and built-in GPS. Like its predecessor, the Watch GT 2 Pro will apparently deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge.

While it looks like the Watch GT 2 Pro will be similar to the Watch GT 2 in most areas, the upcoming smartwatch will come with one major upgrade: wireless charging support. Thanks to Qi wireless charging support, you will be able to easily charge the Watch GT 2 Pro using any compatible charging pad or even a phone with reverse wireless charging support.

Unsurprisingly, the Watch GT 2 Pro will be running Lite OS, which is Huawei's own smartwatch platform. While there is no word on exactly when the smartwatch will be unveiled, WinFuture claims it will go on sale in Germany sometime in the coming weeks for around €280 ($331).

