Samsung's Galaxy Android tablet offerings are a big part of one of the most complete Android ecosystems out there. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a refined design with a display that runs out to the very edge of the tablet and works great with the S-Pen. This tablet comes in a few configurations starting at 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage for just $280, that's $250 off. If you want a bit more performance under the hood, pick the 6GB or 8GB models with similar discounts.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a massive 12.4-inch display with a 2560x1600 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. This means that screen has the same aspect ratio as a MacBook Pro allowing for useful multitasking in landscape mode and there's no wasted space when reading to drawing in portrait mode.

The cheapest model comes with 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage which is enough for light usage like video streaming, reading books, taking notes, and web browsing. Where you might want to upgrade to a higher-end model is if you plan to draw, edit photos, or need to have a lot of apps running at once. If you do want that extra performance, the 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage model with a worthy upgrade. Any of these configurations are great for work or school at home and make this tablet the best tablet for students.

Get a huge screen and great build quality with $250 off a Tab S7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 64GB | $250 off Grab the entry-level Tab S7 FE and start taking notes right away with a large display, S-Pen in the box, and a long 13-hour battery life. $280 at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 256GB | $280 off Add a bit more power to your Tab S7 FE with this 256GB model that comes with all of the same features as the cheaper device but with double the RAM for better multitasking. $400 at Samsung