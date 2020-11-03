What you need to know
- Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have reduced the price of several microtransactions in Marvel's Avengers.
- Takedowns and Emotes are now 50% off.
- Several new characters are coming to the game at some point in the future.
Marvel's Avengers has been out for a couple of months and if you're looking at grabbing some of the different microtransactions, you're in luck. Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have permanently reduced the price of some of the microtransactions following a Halloween sale.
As spotted by IGN, when players boot up the game, they'll receive a new message from the developers which states that "Based on your feedback, we are keeping the 50% discounts on Takedowns and Emotes from last week's sale and making them the new regular price of these items."
In our review, we found that Marvel's Avengers offered a solid campaign with a lack of compelling endgame content. Several new characters are being added as post-launch DLC, including Kate Bishop and Hawkeye. We're also keeping track of all the different game updates and patches as different bugs are fixed.
The game is getting a next-generation update for PS5, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X but this update has been delayed to some point in 2021.
Save the planet
Marvel's Avengers
An ever-expanding online game
After a horrific event leaves San Francisco in ruins, the Avengers have been disbanded. However, an even bigger evil threatens the planet five years later, and it's up to you to assemble the crew and save the world once again. Play on PS4, then get a free upgrade when you play on PS5.
