Marvel's Avengers has been out for a couple of months and if you're looking at grabbing some of the different microtransactions, you're in luck. Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have permanently reduced the price of some of the microtransactions following a Halloween sale.

As spotted by IGN, when players boot up the game, they'll receive a new message from the developers which states that "Based on your feedback, we are keeping the 50% discounts on Takedowns and Emotes from last week's sale and making them the new regular price of these items."

In our review, we found that Marvel's Avengers offered a solid campaign with a lack of compelling endgame content. Several new characters are being added as post-launch DLC, including Kate Bishop and Hawkeye. We're also keeping track of all the different game updates and patches as different bugs are fixed.

The game is getting a next-generation update for PS5, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X but this update has been delayed to some point in 2021.