If you ever stay at Marriott hotels but haven't signed up for their Bonvoy program, now is a great time to do so with a new offer just being announced. New members to the program are being offered a Free Night Award (worth up to 25,000 points) after just two paid stays at Marriott Hotels from now through November 28, 2019.

After signing up for your Marriott Bonvoy account, you will need to book both stays through Marriott.com in order to be eligible for the offer (nights booked through third-party services like Expedia, Travelocity, and Kayak will not count towards this promotion). Once you complete both stays you'll receive the free night as a credit in your Marriott account to be used up to one year from the issue date.

This offer is only available to new members of the program, but whether you are new or have been with the program for a while, you might consider a few credit cards that are co-branded with Marriott Bonvoy. Not only are they great travel cards on their own, but they have an exponential effect earning you more Marriott Bonvoy points as well as huge sign-up bonuses.