If you ever stay at Marriott hotels but haven't signed up for their Bonvoy program, now is a great time to do so with a new offer just being announced. New members to the program are being offered a Free Night Award (worth up to 25,000 points) after just two paid stays at Marriott Hotels from now through November 28, 2019.
After signing up for your Marriott Bonvoy account, you will need to book both stays through Marriott.com in order to be eligible for the offer (nights booked through third-party services like Expedia, Travelocity, and Kayak will not count towards this promotion). Once you complete both stays you'll receive the free night as a credit in your Marriott account to be used up to one year from the issue date.
This offer is only available to new members of the program, but whether you are new or have been with the program for a while, you might consider a few credit cards that are co-branded with Marriott Bonvoy. Not only are they great travel cards on their own, but they have an exponential effect earning you more Marriott Bonvoy points as well as huge sign-up bonuses.
Bold voyage
Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card
Earn 50,000 Bonus Points after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Earn 3X Bonvoy Points per $1 spent at over 6,900 participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. 2X Bonvoy Points for every $1 spent on other travel purchases (from airfare to taxis and trains) and 1X point on all other purchases. 15 Elite Night Credits each calendar year. No foreign transaction fees.
Boundless voyage
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card
Earn 75,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Get an additional Free Night Award (valued up to 35,000 points) every year after account anniversary. Earn 6X Bonvoy points per $1 spent at over 6,900 participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels and 2X Bonvoy points for every $1 spent on all other purchases. Automatic Silver Elite Status each account anniversary year. Path to Gold Status when you spend $35,000 on purchases each account year. 15 Elite Night Credits each calendar year. No foreign transaction fees. $95 annual fee.
Brilliant voyage
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
Earn 75,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new Card to make $3,000 in purchases within the first 3 months. Enjoy up to $300 in statement credits each year of Card Membership for eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. Earn 6 Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, 3 points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines, and 2 points on all other eligible purchases. Receive 1 Free Night Award every year after your Card account anniversary. Enjoy unlimited airport lounge visits when you enroll in Priority Pass™ Select membership. No Foreign Transaction Fees. $450 annual fee.
