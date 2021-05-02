After over a fortnight of green baize action, we've finally reached the grand finale of snooker's most prestigious tournament. Read on to find out how to watch Mark Selby vs Shaun Murphy online and stream the World Snooker Championship 2021 final no matter where you are in the world.
2005 champion Murphy booked his place in this showdown after pulling off a remarkable turnaround to beat Kyren Wilson 17-12 in their semi-final clash on Saturday.
The world no.7 trailed 10-4 and 11-6 but lived up to his magician nickname to plot an escape that saw him win all five frames after the match resumed at 12-12 on Saturday evening.
He'll now face three-time champion Selby, after the Jester from Leicester came back from being 13-11 down overnight against Stuart Bingham.
Pulling off breaks of 125 and 132 Selby eventually ground down qualifier Bingham to seal his place in the final, after a gruelling semi-final that lasted almost three hours and 40 minutes longer than Murphy's victory over Wilson.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the World Snooker Championship 2021 final with our guide below.
World Snooker Championship 2021 final: Where and when?
The World Snooker Championship 2021 final between Mark Selby vs Shaun Murphy is taking place at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England on Sunday, May 2, and Monday, May 3.
The final is a best of 35 frames match, with the afternoon sessions starting each day at 1pm BST local time (8am ET, 5am PT, 8pm CST, 10pm AEST, 12am NZST) and the evening sessions starting at 7pm BST (2pm ET, 11am PT, 8pm CST, 4am AEST, 6am NZST))
Watch the World Snooker Championship 2021 online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this key snooker tournament further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the World Snooker Championship 2021, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to stream the World Snooker Championship 2021 final live in the UK for free
UK residents have a couple of options for watching this year's final.
Free-to-air station BBC 2 will be showing every session of the final with coverage starting from 1pm on Sunday May 2. Coverage continues with the evening session at 7pm. The same timings apply on BBC Two for the final day's play on Monday.
You can also watch all the action live via its online streaming platform, BBC iPlayer.
Eurosport will also have comprehensive coverage of the World Snooker Championship final across both of its linear channels, with the network available via basic Sky TV and Virgin media packages.
For those who prefer to stream there's Eurosport Player which is available for £6.99 monthly subscription or £39.99 for its annual pass.
Can I watch the World Snooker Championship 2021 final online in the U.S.?
Dedicated sports streaming service DAZN will be broadcasting the Mark Selby vs Shaun Murphy final live in the US.
A DAZN subscription costs just $19.99 a month or $99.99 for the year, and gives you access to a treasure trove of exclusive live sports including boxing and cricket.
The Murphy vs Selby showdown starts at 8am ET / 5am PT on Sunday.
How to watch the World Snooker Championship 2021 final online in Canada for free
It's the same story in Canada, with DAZN holding the live broadcast rights for the final.
DAZN in Canada costs either $19.99 a month or $150 for the year, but the service is also currently offering a free seven-day trial, meaning you can watch the final for free.
Can I watch the World Snooker Championship 2021 online in Australia?
It's not good news for folks Down Under, with no broadcaster confirmed to be showing the final in Australia.
If you're looking to watch the action from Sheffield, your best bet is to use a VPN as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there.
How to watch the World Snooker Championship 2021 online in China?
Viewers in China can watch the tournament on a range of channels and services, including Superstars Online, Liaoning TV, Youku, Zhibo.tv, and Migu.
