After over a fortnight of green baize action, we've finally reached the grand finale of snooker's most prestigious tournament. Read on to find out how to watch Mark Selby vs Shaun Murphy online and stream the World Snooker Championship 2021 final no matter where you are in the world.

2005 champion Murphy booked his place in this showdown after pulling off a remarkable turnaround to beat Kyren Wilson 17-12 in their semi-final clash on Saturday.

The world no.7 trailed 10-4 and 11-6 but lived up to his magician nickname to plot an escape that saw him win all five frames after the match resumed at 12-12 on Saturday evening.

He'll now face three-time champion Selby, after the Jester from Leicester came back from being 13-11 down overnight against Stuart Bingham.

Pulling off breaks of 125 and 132 Selby eventually ground down qualifier Bingham to seal his place in the final, after a gruelling semi-final that lasted almost three hours and 40 minutes longer than Murphy's victory over Wilson.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the World Snooker Championship 2021 final with our guide below.

World Snooker Championship 2021 final: Where and when?

The World Snooker Championship 2021 final between Mark Selby vs Shaun Murphy is taking place at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England on Sunday, May 2, and Monday, May 3.

The final is a best of 35 frames match, with the afternoon sessions starting each day at 1pm BST local time (8am ET, 5am PT, 8pm CST, 10pm AEST, 12am NZST) and the evening sessions starting at 7pm BST (2pm ET, 11am PT, 8pm CST, 4am AEST, 6am NZST))

Watch the World Snooker Championship 2021 online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this key snooker tournament further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the World Snooker Championship 2021, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

