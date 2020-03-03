Nintendo has announced that Mario Kart Tour is finally getting multiplayer!

Over on Twitter Mario Kart Tour stated:

Multiplayer for #MarioKartTour comes out on Mar. 8, 8 PM PT! You can compete against seven other players, whether they're in-game friends, nearby, or around the world. Are you ready to play?

A second tweet further confirmed some of the details, including the different types of races and abilities:

Race against players worldwide to raise your grade under rules that change daily in Standard Races and Gold Races. When racing friends or others nearby, Rooms let you pick speed, item slot number, and more. Play your way when #MarioKartTour multiplayer launches Mar. 8, 8 PM PT!

As mentioned there are different types of multiplayer mode. You can race with friends or other nearby players, choosing your own rules, or you can choose to compete in standard races against players around the globe, rules for these races change daily. The final mode is reserved for Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass Subscribers, where you'll compete with "the best of the best" for the highest grade.

When racing with friends, you can choose between 50cc, 100cc and 150cc, as well as between default, 1 and two item slots. You can also include computer-controlled opponents. Standard races are conducted at 100cc with either default or two item slots. Gold races have two speeds, 150cc and 200cc, as well as three different item slot configurations.

Courses will be chosen from the current tour, and the featured cup will change every 15 minutes!