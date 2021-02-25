UEFA Europa League action returns to Old Trafford today as Premier League giants Manchester United take on La Liga 's Real Sociedad in the second leg of this round of 32 tie. Don't miss a moment with our Man United vs Real Sociedad live stream guide.

These two sides met in the first leg of this round of 32 matchup just a week ago in a game that saw Man United emerge the victors. A 4-0 rout at the neutral Juventus Stadium venue featured a Bruno Fernandes brace topped off by Marcus Rashford and Daniel James goals to all but secure a spot in the round of 16 for United.

Real Sociedad will be playing purely for pride as they take to the turf at Old Trafford, though Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær is expected to make a raft of changes to his starting line up as he rests players for upcoming games. It would be a shock to see this result go anything but United's way, but nothing is certain until the final whistle.

In between last week's meeting and today's, both sides have been in action in their respective domestic leagues, each recording convincing victories.

The Royals bounced back from their 4-0 Europa League drubbing with a 4-0 win of their own against La Liga strugglers Alavés. A third La Liga victory on the trot was enough to propel Imanol Alguacil's team into the European spots after Villareal dropped points at Bilbao.

The Red Devils notched a 3-1 win at home to Newcastle in the Premier League at the weekend, keeping them in second place. Fernandes, Rashford, and James all found the back of the net once again.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this UEFA Europa League clash between Man United and Real Sociedad with our guide below.

Man United vs Real Sociedad: Where and when?

This UEFA Europa League round of 32 game is being played behind closed doors at Old Trafford in Manchester. Kick-off is set for 8pm GMT local time.

That makes it a 3pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 7am AEDT kick-off on Friday morning.

How to watch Man United vs Real Sociedad online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Europa League further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Man United vs Real Sociedad but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Man United vs Real Sociedad. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

How to watch Man United vs Real Sociedad online in the U.S.

CBS Sports recently became the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. This clash between Man United and Real Sociedad is available to stream live via CBS All Access. Kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

CBS All Access You can watch the UEFA Europa League via CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy a 7-day free trial. From $5.99/month at CBS All Access Fubo TV If you don't mind (or prefer) watching the Spanish broadcast of the match, Fubo is a great option to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. From $55 at Fubo

How to watch Man United vs Real Sociedad live in the UK

The Man United vs Real Sociedad match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 2 channel as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

Sign up for a BT Sport Monthly Pass

How to watch Man United vs Real Sociedad live in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Europa League in Canada and will be showing this game with kick-off set for3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch Man United vs Real Sociedad without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to watch Man United vs Real Sociedad live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Man United vs Real Sociedad in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 7am AEDT on Friday morning.