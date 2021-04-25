Having been involved in five of the last seven Carabao Cup finals, all of which they've won, Pep Guardiola's men will be looking to extend their dominant record on Sunday in a showdown against a Tottenham side still processing the departure of José Mourinho. Follow our guide below on how to get a 2021 Carabao Cup Final live stream and watch Man City vs Spurs online no matter where you are in the world.

Both sides will likely be keen for the attention to be back on the pitch and not on the boardroom, with City and Spurs having both been condemned by fans, politicians and the media after being revealed as founder members of ill-fated breakaway European Super League.

Amid that whirlwind of negativity, Spurs also decided to sack Mourinho earlier this week following a disappointing campaign that has left north London clubs involvement in European football next season largely resting on a win in today's final.

Despite all the upheaval and outcry, Spurs won their first post-Mourinho game, with interim manager Ryan Mason overseeing a battling 2-1 victory over relegation-threatened Brighton on Wednesday night.

Sunday's test for rookie boss Mason will almost be a much bigger challenge, with Guardiola intent on not losing a second game at Wembley in a week.

City saw their hopes of pulling off an unprecedented quadruple vanish after losing 1-0 in their FA Cup clash against Chelsea at the iconic stadium last Sunday.

That match also saw star man Kevin De Bruyne pick up a knock which has left him as a major doubt for this clash.

Spurs have similar injury concerns, with talismanic skipper and striker Harry Kane also in a race against time to get fit for this big cup final clash.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the 2021 Carabao Cup Final no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Man City vs Spurs: Where and when?

The 2021 Carabao Cup Final takes place behind closed doors at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, April 25.

Kick-off is scheduled for 4.30pm BST local time so that's an 11.30am ET, 8.30am PT, start for folks tuning in from the U.S. and a 1.30am AEST kick-off on Monday morning for those tuning in from Australia.

How to watch Man City vs Spurs online in the US exclusively on ESPN

Online subscription service ESPN+ has exclusive broadcast rights to the Carabao Cup in the U.S. It will only set you back $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4, and Xbox.

Today's final at Wembley is set to kick off in the U.S. at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT.

ESPN+ ESPN+ will let you stream Carabao Cup soccer online. Sign up now for $5.99 per month or bundle with Disney+ and Hulu for $13.99 per month. $5.99 per month at ESPN+

How to watch Man City vs Spurs online in the UK

You'll need to be a Sky Sports customer to watch this year's Carabao Cup final live in the UK. Coverage starts on Sky Sports Football from 4pm BST on Sunday afternoon.

If you don't want to sign up for Sky just to watch this game, you can always watch it on NOW (formerly Now TV) with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99.

NOW Sports Membership Watch Sky Sports' coverage of the Carabao Cup final online with a NOW Sports Membership. Watch one day's coverage for £10 or snag a monthly pass for £34. From £10 at NOW

Live stream the 2021 Carabao Cup Final live in Australia

If you're planning on watching the Carabao Cup Final Down Under, then you'll need to be a beIN Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the tournament for Australia.

You'll also need to be ready to tune in at 1.30am AEST for kick-off.

Live stream the Man City vs Spurs live in Canada for FREE

Canadian soccer fans will be able to watch Sunday's showpiece game on streaming service DAZN, with kick off set for 11.30am ET/ 8.30am PT on Sunday morning.

For folks new to the service, you can watch Sunday's game for free as DAZN offers a 30-day money-back option. You'll have to sign up for the service but if you don't like it you can get your money back within a month of you signing up.

DAZN DAZN is the home of Premier League soccer coverage in Canada among many other sports. Try it free for one month and then pay just $20 monthly after that, or $150 for the year. $20 per month at DAZN

Watch the 2021 Carabao Cup final online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the 2021 EFL Cup Final further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Man City vs Spurs, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.