The state of your home office has never been more important than it has been in 2020. Whether you work from home full-time or part-time, this Prime Day is the best time to upgrade your home office and really turn your workspace into the ultimate productivity zone. With many great deals on so many different accessories and tech, it's possible to elevate your workspace to the next level completely.
You'll be surprised how a few smart purchases can make your home office feel like a whole new space, allowing you to optimize your workflow, make yourself more comfortable, and get more work done. These are the best Prime Day deals for home office accessories that you don't want to miss.
Amazing 4K Monitor: LG 27UK850-W | $70 off at Amazon
A fantastic monitor for anyone, the 4K LG 27UK850-W sports USB-C, HDR support via two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort, a headphone jack, and two down-stream USB-A ports. It also has excellent viewing angles, thanks to its IPS panel, and its gray-to-gray response time is a blazing-fast five milliseconds.
Excellent ANC headphones: Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) | $150 off at Amazon
There's nothing more satisfying than drowning the world out around you and getting down to business. The Bose QC 35 IIs have excellent active noise cancelation and 20-hour battery life, making them perfect for listening to tunes while you work.
Sit in comfort: AmazonBasics High-Back Bonded Leather Chair | $16 off at Amazon
When it comes to your home office, don't underestimate the value of a good chair. The AmazonBasics High-Back Bonded Leather Chair comes fully adjustable with multiple tilt settings and the ability to adjust the height. Your back will thank you.
All the ports you need: Belkin USB-C Hub | $27 off at Amazon
Connect multiple devices to your USB-C laptop, from hard drives and monitors to projectors, mice, keyboards, SD cards, and more with this Belkin USB-C Hub. It's compatible with both Windows and Mac computers with a USB-C port and also lets you charge your laptop while it's plugged in.
Proper Wi-Fi coverage: Eero mesh Wi-Fi system 3-pack | $75 off at Amazon
You need to ensure your home office has proper Wi-Fi, so if you want to hit every room and every corner of your house with a solid connection, you'll want this three-pack to start up your mesh network. It even works with Alexa and is super easy to install.
Keep your phone in reach: Native Union Drop wireless charger | $10 off at Amazon
The Native Union Drop will fast-charge your iPhone, Pixel, Galaxy, or any other compatible phone has a non-slip surface and includes the charging cable — all in a beautiful, minimalistic package.
