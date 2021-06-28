Are you ready for another summer of love? A new group of hopefuls is set to descend on the Balearic Island of Majorca for the UK's most talked-about TV dating show.

Watch every match-making moment with our Love Island 2021 live stream guide below, and watch the show no matter where in the world you are.

After a coronavirus-enforced break from the screens last year, the show returns with Laura Whitmore back to host the romantic action and comedian Iain Stirling once again providing his wise-crackingly sarcastic voiceovers.

There's £50,000 up for grabs for the reality show's winner, but that's likely to be some way down the pecking order of what's on the mind of the twenty-something contestants taking part.

Viewers in the UK have been given an early glimpse of this season's hopefuls who include a teacher who has never been on a date before and the show's first physically disabled contestant.

The last series to be broadcast from Mallorca was won in 2019 by Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea, who have since somewhat unsurprisingly broken up.

Read on for full details on how to live stream Love Island 2021 online from anywhere.

Love Island 2021: Where and when?

The seventh season of Love Island is set to air on ITV in the UK, beginning on Monday June 28 at 9pm BST.

Pandemic permitting, the new season is set to run for eight weeks, with shows every weeknight and Sunday at the same time.

How to stream Love Island 2021 live in the UK for free

Love Island returns for its seventh run on ITV, with all the summer romance action kicking off on Monday, June 28 at 9pm BST on ITV2.

As well as being able to watch via freeview TV, you'll also be able to stream the latest installments from Mallorca via the ITV Hub online service on your PC or via its mobile apps for Android and iOS.

The show is set to air every weeknight and Sunday at 9pm BST, with highlights and unseen clips airing on Saturday nights.

ITV Hub UK audiences can catch the latest series of Love Island live on ITV for free with ITV Hub beginning Monday, June 28 at 9pm BST. Free at ITV Hub

How to live stream Love Island outside of the UK

If you're intent on watching Love Island 2021, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to watch ITV online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options available.