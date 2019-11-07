What you need to know Google began rolling out the November 2019 security patch on November 4.

However, a lot of Pixel 4 owners still haven't gotten it.

A Google rep says you should "see it in the next few weeks."

One of the perks of buying a Pixel phone is that it's first-in-line for major software updates and security patches. Once Google rolls a new OTA update out, Pixels get it before anyone else. At least, that's supposed to be how things work. Google began rolling out the November 2019 security patch on November 4, and for the most part, it was a pretty generic update. Some people in our forums reported getting it on their devices, but as the days have gone on, more and more people have been speaking out about still not seeing the update — including yours truly.

It's 12:22 PM on November 5 and my Pixel 4 still hasn't received the November security patch — Joe Maring (@JoeMaring1) November 5, 2019

After a heap of complaints started piling up in Google's official Pixel Phone Help forums, a rep from the company reached out with the following response:

The update is rolling out and you should see it in the next few weeks.