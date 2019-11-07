What you need to know
- Google began rolling out the November 2019 security patch on November 4.
- However, a lot of Pixel 4 owners still haven't gotten it.
- A Google rep says you should "see it in the next few weeks."
One of the perks of buying a Pixel phone is that it's first-in-line for major software updates and security patches. Once Google rolls a new OTA update out, Pixels get it before anyone else. At least, that's supposed to be how things work.
Google began rolling out the November 2019 security patch on November 4, and for the most part, it was a pretty generic update. Some people in our forums reported getting it on their devices, but as the days have gone on, more and more people have been speaking out about still not seeing the update — including yours truly.
It's 12:22 PM on November 5 and my Pixel 4 still hasn't received the November security patch— Joe Maring (@JoeMaring1) November 5, 2019
After a heap of complaints started piling up in Google's official Pixel Phone Help forums, a rep from the company reached out with the following response:
The update is rolling out and you should see it in the next few weeks.
That's...odd. Security patches are usually available on Pixels shortly after the new security bulletin is published, so what's causing the holdup this time around?
Some people on Google's support forums are reporting that their old Pixels have gotten the November patch, but their new Pixel 4 is still stuck on the October one. For the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, in particular, the November update also includes changes to the way Google's Smooth Display feature works — allowing the 90Hz screen to be enabled more often.
Perhaps Google's testing the waters with small groups of Pixel 4 owners with this patch to see how things shake out before pushing it to everyone? Whatever the reason is, rest assured that you aren't the only one with outdated software on your shiny, brand-new Pixel 4.
