Today Logitech announced the MX Master 3 and MX Keys, two new products that continue the legacy of its illustrious MX line.

The MX Master 3 is completely redesigned taking the best parts of the previous two generations—mainly the aggressive design and high precision sensor—and enhances it. The design is still very much cut from the same cloth of past generations, but it is sleek, mean, and fresh.

Logitech made a myriad of minor changes such as the re-positioned back and forth buttons to a more natural location, tweaked battery indicator, making the gesture button at the bottom more pronounced, and including a USB-C port to charge. Of course, the Darkfield 4,000 DPI High Precision sensor ensures a super precise pointer experience.

Where the big changes were made was to the scroll wheels. Both the vertical and horizontal wheels are now made of aluminum, giving them a substantial look and feel. The main scroll wheel is now called the MagSpeed wheel and it uses magnets to scroll via a magnetic ratcheting system. This leads to a smoother and more precise scrolling experience.

Along with the MX Master 3, Logitech unveiled the MX Keys keyboard. It is the spiritual successor to the Craft Keyboard, meaning the MX Keys is still a full-size keyboard complete with a number pad. However, it is now geared toward all people, not just creatives.

Gone is the Crown dial resulting in a smaller footprint. The keys remain the same though, retaining the same depressed keys and tactile switches that make typing so enjoyable. The main selling point of the MX Keys is the backlight, which adjusts depending on the lighting of the room you are in. Logitech says it upgraded the ambient sensors to improve battery life. With the backlight on, the battery will now last ten days, but with it turned off, it will last for months.

As a companion to the MX Keys, Logitech is also introducing the new MX Palm Rest that will retail for $19.99. It is a slimmed-down palm rest for the keyboard that enhances the ergonomics.

On top of the hardware improvements, Logitech is also upgrading its Logitech Options software. Many buttons on each product will now function according to the app you are in. For instance, the back and forward buttons on the MX Master 3 will work as such in Chrome, but in Microsoft Word, they will function as do and undo. They'll work similarly with other apps such as Adobe, Safari and more.

Both the MX Master 3 and MX Keys keyboard will retail for $99. They will be available through Logitech and Amazon later this month and in select retail stores in October.