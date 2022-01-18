The Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) was formed back in 2018 to develop a standard for cross-device stylus compatibility, with several OEMs throwing their weight behind the effort. HP and Lenovo are among the companies that have produced touchscreen Chromebooks with support for USI stylus since then.

On Tuesday, Logitech announced its answer to the best stylus for Chromebook, compatible with USI standards. The Logitech Pen is priced at $65, which is quite more expensive than most stylus available in the market, such as the Lenovo USI Pen.

When choosing a stylus that fits the tiny hands of your kids, it's often best to go with one that has a wider grip. The Logitech Pen has a silicone grip and non-slip design that the firm says is designed "for children at all stages of motor development."