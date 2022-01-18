What you need to know
- Logitech announced its stylus for USI-enabled Chromebooks.
- The Logitech Pen is rechargeable and promises up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge.
- Its soft silicone body and tri-lobe shape provide a comfortable, non-slip grip.
The Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) was formed back in 2018 to develop a standard for cross-device stylus compatibility, with several OEMs throwing their weight behind the effort. HP and Lenovo are among the companies that have produced touchscreen Chromebooks with support for USI stylus since then.
On Tuesday, Logitech announced its answer to the best stylus for Chromebook, compatible with USI standards. The Logitech Pen is priced at $65, which is quite more expensive than most stylus available in the market, such as the Lenovo USI Pen.
When choosing a stylus that fits the tiny hands of your kids, it's often best to go with one that has a wider grip. The Logitech Pen has a silicone grip and non-slip design that the firm says is designed "for children at all stages of motor development."
It is 151mm long and 10.42mm thick. The stylus is also light; at only 15g, it's easy to hold for long periods of sketching and writing on a screen.
The Logitech Pen also works with any USI-enabled Chromebook without the need to pair first. Logitech claims that its 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity allows users to draw much clearer lines or characters than with a finger.
Its smart power management feature, which automatically puts the stylus in sleep mode when not in use, promises up to 15 days of use on a single charge. You can also charge it with the same USB-C cable that came with your Chromebook. Logitech claims that a 30-second charge will give you 30 minutes of use.
The stylus boasts military-grade durability. It is supposed to withstand drops up to 1.2 meters. You also don't have to worry about spilling water on the table where the stylus sits because the pen is splash-resistant.
You can order the stylus starting this month through Logitech's education resellers in the U.S. and select markets. Shipping starts in April.
