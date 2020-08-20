Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is the latest battle royale to take the internet by storm, and for good reason. Since it's release on August 4th, 2020, this bizarre competition has delighted and frustrated gamers, thanks to its colorful visuals, wacky gameplay, and goofy physics.
Falling over myself
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
So much fun.
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a Takeshi's Castle-inspired battle royale that is incredibly fun thanks to its simple and addictive gameplay. Currently available on the PC and PS4, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is sure to keep the attention of both casual and hardcore players alike.
But the real stars of the show are the highly customizable jellybean-like blobs you pilot through each stage of the competition, cause who doesn't love crashing through a wall dressed as a dinosaur? Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout allows you to customize the color, pattern, and outfit of your squishy avatar. So, to keep your Fall Guy draped in the finest fashion, we've compiled a list of all the legendary outfits, colors, and patterns available so far.
Keep in mind that most of these cosmetics are available in the in-game store on a rotating basis, so be sure to check back often. Also, note that some of the costumes are platform exclusive.
Colors
The most cost-effective way to stunt on your haters, colors cost only two dubs (or crowns). Use one of these legendary colorways to help you stand out in the crowd.
Patterns
Cover your blob from head to toe in these legendary patterns. They're not as intricate as outfits, but they're much cheaper and almost as fly.
Upper Body
Cover the top half of your beautiful bean blob with these legendary outfits. Note that some of these outfits are platform exclusive.
Lower Body
Let the carpet match the drapes with the bottom half of these legendary outfits. Nothing better than flexing on your enemies with a fresh fit.
Playing dress up is half the fun
They say dress for the job you want, not for the job you have, and that is exactly why I dress as a dinosaur when I'm playing Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout — so I can live vicariously through my Fall Guy. While the freshest fit doesn't guarantee a win, it certainly adds to the randomness and ridiculousness of this unique battle royale.
PS4 and PC gamers might be having all the fun right now, but the popularity of the game is sure to bring on an influx of new updates (let me name my jellybean, you cowards!) and possibly introduce it to new platforms. Be sure to start saving up crowns, because as Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout continues to dominate our lives; we'll be sure to continue to update this list as more legendary cosmetics become available.
