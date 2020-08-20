Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout HeroSource: Mediatonic / Devolver Digital

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is the latest battle royale to take the internet by storm, and for good reason. Since it's release on August 4th, 2020, this bizarre competition has delighted and frustrated gamers, thanks to its colorful visuals, wacky gameplay, and goofy physics.

Falling over myself

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

So much fun.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a Takeshi's Castle-inspired battle royale that is incredibly fun thanks to its simple and addictive gameplay. Currently available on the PC and PS4, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is sure to keep the attention of both casual and hardcore players alike.

But the real stars of the show are the highly customizable jellybean-like blobs you pilot through each stage of the competition, cause who doesn't love crashing through a wall dressed as a dinosaur? Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout allows you to customize the color, pattern, and outfit of your squishy avatar. So, to keep your Fall Guy draped in the finest fashion, we've compiled a list of all the legendary outfits, colors, and patterns available so far.

Keep in mind that most of these cosmetics are available in the in-game store on a rotating basis, so be sure to check back often. Also, note that some of the costumes are platform exclusive.

Legendary Cosmetics

Colors

The most cost-effective way to stunt on your haters, colors cost only two dubs (or crowns). Use one of these legendary colorways to help you stand out in the crowd.

Name Description Gameplay Image
Bumblebee NOT THE BEES! Don yourself in the colors of everyone's favorite insect. This color is available in the store for 2 crowns. Bumblebee Color
T-Rex This Jurassic color set will set you back 2 crowns when it's available in the store. T-Rex Color

Patterns

Cover your blob from head to toe in these legendary patterns. They're not as intricate as outfits, but they're much cheaper and almost as fly.

Name Description Gameplay Image
Glorious Glory be to ye, who wears this glorious pattern into battle. This pattern is available in the store for 3 crowns. Glorious Pattern
Fish This pattern won't help you swim through slime, but it is very fishy. Because it covers you in fish. This pattern is available in the store for 3 crowns. Fish Pattern

Upper Body

Cover the top half of your beautiful bean blob with these legendary outfits. Note that some of these outfits are platform exclusive.

Name Description Gameplay Image
Master Ninja All of the coolness of being a ninja with none of the skill or agility. Each part of this outfit can be purchased in the store for 5 crowns. Master Ninja Upper
Prickles Prickles was given out for free as an apology for Fall Guys server problems during its jam-packed launch weekend. Hopefully it shows up in the store some day soon. Prickles Upper
Jacket Dress as Jacket from Hotline Miami for 5 crowns. The mask is an additional 5 crowns. Jacket Upper
Scout BONK! The Scout from Team Fortress 2 is available in the store exclusively in the PC version of the game. Both upper and lower body items are available for 5 crowns each. Scout Upper
Bulletkin The happy-go-lucky bullet from Enter the Gungeon joins Fall Guys as an outfit. Both upper and lower body items are available for 5 crowns each. Bulletkin Upper
Gordon Headcrab Pretend you live in a world where Half-Life 3 exists with this Gordon Freeman skin from Valve's iconic Half-Life series. The skin was only available as a PC exclusive preorder bonus, but fingers crossed it makes it to the store someday. Fall Guys Upper Gordonheadcrab
Alyx Alyx from Half-Life joins the madness of Fall Guys. You can pick up her complete outfit for 10 crowns. Fall Guys Alyx
Crash Test Dummy Strike a T-pose with this crash test dummy skin, awarded to players who played at least one game of the Fall Guys beta. Crash Test Dummy

Lower Body

Let the carpet match the drapes with the bottom half of these legendary outfits. Nothing better than flexing on your enemies with a fresh fit.

Name Description Gameplay Image
Master Ninja All of the coolness of being a ninja with none of the skill or agility. Each part of this outfit can be purchased in the store for 5 crowns. Master Ninja Lower
Prickles Prickles was given out for free as an apology for Fall Guys server problems during its jam-packed launch weekend. Hopefully it shows up in the store some day soon. Prickles Lower
Jacket Dress as Jacket from Hotline Miami for 5 crowns. The mask is an additional 5 crowns. Jacket Lower
Scout BONK! The Scout from Team Fortress 2 is available in the store exclusively in the PC version of the game. Both upper and lower body items are available for 5 crowns each. Scout Lower
Bulletkin The happy-go-lucky bullet from Enter the Gungeon joins Fall Guys as an outfit. Both upper and lower body items are available for 5 crowns each. Bulletkin Lower
Gordon Headcrab Pretend you live in a world where Half-Life 3 exists with this Gordon Freeman skin from Valve's iconic Half-Life series. The skin was only available as a PC exclusive preorder bonus, but fingers crossed it makes it to the store someday. Fall Guys Lower Gordonheadcrab
Alyx Alyx from Half-Life joins the madness of Fall Guys. You can pick up her complete outfit for 10 crowns. Fall Guys Alyx Pants
Crash Test Dummy Strike a T-pose with this crash test dummy skin, awarded to players who played at least one game of the Fall Guys beta. Crash Test Dummy

Playing dress up is half the fun

They say dress for the job you want, not for the job you have, and that is exactly why I dress as a dinosaur when I'm playing Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout — so I can live vicariously through my Fall Guy. While the freshest fit doesn't guarantee a win, it certainly adds to the randomness and ridiculousness of this unique battle royale.

PS4 and PC gamers might be having all the fun right now, but the popularity of the game is sure to bring on an influx of new updates (let me name my jellybean, you cowards!) and possibly introduce it to new platforms. Be sure to start saving up crowns, because as Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout continues to dominate our lives; we'll be sure to continue to update this list as more legendary cosmetics become available.

