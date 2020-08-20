Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is the latest battle royale to take the internet by storm, and for good reason. Since it's release on August 4th, 2020, this bizarre competition has delighted and frustrated gamers, thanks to its colorful visuals, wacky gameplay, and goofy physics.

Falling over myself Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout So much fun. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a Takeshi's Castle-inspired battle royale that is incredibly fun thanks to its simple and addictive gameplay. Currently available on the PC and PS4, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is sure to keep the attention of both casual and hardcore players alike. $20 on Playstation

$20 on PC

But the real stars of the show are the highly customizable jellybean-like blobs you pilot through each stage of the competition, cause who doesn't love crashing through a wall dressed as a dinosaur? Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout allows you to customize the color, pattern, and outfit of your squishy avatar. So, to keep your Fall Guy draped in the finest fashion, we've compiled a list of all the legendary outfits, colors, and patterns available so far. Keep in mind that most of these cosmetics are available in the in-game store on a rotating basis, so be sure to check back often. Also, note that some of the costumes are platform exclusive.

Colors The most cost-effective way to stunt on your haters, colors cost only two dubs (or crowns). Use one of these legendary colorways to help you stand out in the crowd.

Name Description Gameplay Image Bumblebee NOT THE BEES! Don yourself in the colors of everyone's favorite insect. This color is available in the store for 2 crowns. T-Rex This Jurassic color set will set you back 2 crowns when it's available in the store.

Patterns Cover your blob from head to toe in these legendary patterns. They're not as intricate as outfits, but they're much cheaper and almost as fly.

Name Description Gameplay Image Glorious Glory be to ye, who wears this glorious pattern into battle. This pattern is available in the store for 3 crowns. Fish This pattern won't help you swim through slime, but it is very fishy. Because it covers you in fish. This pattern is available in the store for 3 crowns.

Upper Body Cover the top half of your beautiful bean blob with these legendary outfits. Note that some of these outfits are platform exclusive.

Name Description Gameplay Image Master Ninja All of the coolness of being a ninja with none of the skill or agility. Each part of this outfit can be purchased in the store for 5 crowns. Prickles Prickles was given out for free as an apology for Fall Guys server problems during its jam-packed launch weekend. Hopefully it shows up in the store some day soon. Jacket Dress as Jacket from Hotline Miami for 5 crowns. The mask is an additional 5 crowns. Scout BONK! The Scout from Team Fortress 2 is available in the store exclusively in the PC version of the game. Both upper and lower body items are available for 5 crowns each. Bulletkin The happy-go-lucky bullet from Enter the Gungeon joins Fall Guys as an outfit. Both upper and lower body items are available for 5 crowns each. Gordon Headcrab Pretend you live in a world where Half-Life 3 exists with this Gordon Freeman skin from Valve's iconic Half-Life series. The skin was only available as a PC exclusive preorder bonus, but fingers crossed it makes it to the store someday. Alyx Alyx from Half-Life joins the madness of Fall Guys. You can pick up her complete outfit for 10 crowns. Crash Test Dummy Strike a T-pose with this crash test dummy skin, awarded to players who played at least one game of the Fall Guys beta.

Lower Body Let the carpet match the drapes with the bottom half of these legendary outfits. Nothing better than flexing on your enemies with a fresh fit.

