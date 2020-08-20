Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout pits you against 59 other contestants in a massively multiplayer competition that's similar to game shows like Wipeout. Players must race, survive, and sometimes team up with their opponents to advance through the courses and score the coveted game-winning crown at the end. The current 25 mini-games are sorted into 4 different categories: Race, Survival, Team, and the Final. The earliest Olympic Games involved well-trained warriors competing in a variety of events. In Fall Guys, there's none of that. It's up to you to learn and adapt to the randomly picked courses that kick off every game. So to help you mentally and physically prepare for the obstacles at hand, we've compiled a list of all of the mini-games currently in rotation.

Falling over myself Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout So much fun. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a wacky battle royale that is inspired by gameshows like Wipeout. Currently available on the PS4 and PC, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is sure to keep the attention of both casual and hardcore players alike with its fun and addictive gameplay. $20 on Playstation

$20 on PC

Race What better way to start your journey to victory than a foot race? There are currently nine races available that will challenge your platforming skills, timing, and sometimes your patience. Here's a recap of what's available. Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020

Name Description Gameplay Image Dizzy Heights Spinning plates, rolling balls, spinning plates, and...more rolling balls stand in the way of you and sweet, sweet victory. Learn to time your jumps and ride the plates in the right direction. Hit Parade Unlike other courses that are centered around a theme, Hit Parade just throws everything and the kitchen sink at you. Slime? Rotating propellers? Swinging balls of doom? This course has got it all. See Saw The key to victory is to temporarily team up with your fellow Fall Guys to keep balance as you hop between the shifting platforms. Door Dash Use your face and try to find the right wall to crash into to progress to the finish line. Gate Crash Similar to Door Dash, instead of crashing through walls, you're vaulting over them. Time your jumps to get over in one fell swoop. Tip Toe Aristotle once said, "Patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet," and I think about this every time I encounter Tip Toe in rotation. Work as a team to find the safest route through trial and error, and then betray your friends in a final jump to the finish. The Whirlygig If jumping between floating platforms, dodging spinning logs, and sliding between rotating fans isn't enough, add some extra adrenaline by making the final decision to take the middle launch ramp to the finish line (or play yourself by accidentally yeeting into the abyss). Slime Climb This one acts as both a race and a survival course. Outrun the rising slime and outmaneuver your teammates as you climb to the top. Be careful, one false jump, and your dreams of qualification are done. Fruit Chute Run up a conveyor belt and avoid being humbled by giant flying fruit.

Survival There's no room for error when a survival course is on your plate. The stakes are high, but remember — you don't have to be the best; you just have to be better than the guy next to you.

Name Description Gameplay Image Jump Club Time your jumps and find the sweet spots between the two rotating beams. Watch out for meddlesome contestants. A well-timed grab might spell the end for your Fall Guy. Roll Out Roll Out puts you on a set of rotating rings and has you bob and weave between them to avoid gaps and walls. Jumping around and running will put you in harm's way, but the real danger lies in standing too close to other Fall Guys. Stay limber! Block Party Like Roll Out, Block Party is all about avoiding walls and maintaining your balance. Keep your cool, watch out for grabby Fall Guys, and don't fall off the platform! Perfect Match Put your gray matter to work and memorize the fruits on the floor panels, then run to the panel that matches the fruit shown on the screen. When in doubt, follow the crowd. They all can't be wrong, right? Tail Tag To win this game, you must end the round with a tail. Be sure to snatch a tail off of one of the Fall Guys, unless you started with one. In that case, run for your life!

Team Sometimes you have to put your differences aside to team up and vanquish a greater evil. Or, in this case, qualify for the next round in the competition. The following courses break opponents up into teams.

Name Description Gameplay Image Egg Scramble Collect the eggs from the middle of the arena and place them in your team's basket. Once the eggs are all accounted for, try to steal eggs from other teams! The team with the least eggs loses. Be on the lookout for golden eggs — they are worth 5 points. Rock 'N' Roll Teams must work together to roll their ball through an obstacle course. The first half of the course keeps the teams separate, but once both teams are out in the open — anything goes. Fall Ball Fall Ball is like soccer if the soccer ball was three times your size (and sometimes isn't a soccer ball at all). Score on the other team and make sure they don't score on you to qualify for the next round. You'll quickly find this is sometimes easier said than done. Team Tail Tag Remember Tail Tag? This is Team Tail Tag. The rules are basically the same — the team with the fewest furry behinds loses. Jinxed Jinxed is a toxic game of tag. Players must either try and jynx other players by grabbing them or avoid getting jinxed entirely. The first team to get completely jinxed loses. Hoopsie Daisy Players have to jump and dive through hoops for points. The team with the most points wins. Simple enough. Hoarders Keep the ball in your court and yours alone. The team with the fewest points loses, so make sure your ball doesn't accidentally roll into someone else's area at the last second.

Final You've run, you've survived, and you've even teamed up with your fellow Fall Guys. And where did it bring you? To the finals, baby! The following courses don't end with a finish line; they end with the crown. So don't mess up!

Name Description Gameplay Image Fall Mountain Fall Mountain feels like a culmination of everything race up to this point. There are so many obstacles in this sprint up to the top, and once you make it to the top, the crown is a leap away. Just remember to grab the crown. Otherwise, everyone will laugh and you will lose. Hex-A-Gone Hop between disappearing tiles as you try to stay as high as you can on this course. This is a survival game, so stay cool and jump like your dub depends on it. The last Fall Guy standing claims the crown. Royal Fumble Just when you thought you were done with all of these TAILS. Grab the tail and make sure you're wearing it when the timer goes off to win the crown. Jump Showdown The latest addition to the course lineup added via an update. You must jump over the spinning beams and avoid the falling floor to claim victory!

The hits keep coming To qualify is all that matters in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Whether you're celebrating the triumph of a dub or gearing up for a salty runback after an embarrassing elimination, you'll have to prepare accordingly. Be sure to check out our growing list of legendary cosmetics to keep up appearances with your friends. We'll be updating this list as the game continues to grow in popularity, so check back often for information on any new mini-games that might be added.