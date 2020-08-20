Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout pits you against 59 other contestants in a massively multiplayer competition that's similar to game shows like Wipeout. Players must race, survive, and sometimes team up with their opponents to advance through the courses and score the coveted game-winning crown at the end. The current 25 mini-games are sorted into 4 different categories: Race, Survival, Team, and the Final.
The earliest Olympic Games involved well-trained warriors competing in a variety of events. In Fall Guys, there's none of that. It's up to you to learn and adapt to the randomly picked courses that kick off every game. So to help you mentally and physically prepare for the obstacles at hand, we've compiled a list of all of the mini-games currently in rotation.
Falling over myself
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
So much fun.
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a wacky battle royale that is inspired by gameshows like Wipeout. Currently available on the PS4 and PC, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is sure to keep the attention of both casual and hardcore players alike with its fun and addictive gameplay.
Race
What better way to start your journey to victory than a foot race? There are currently nine races available that will challenge your platforming skills, timing, and sometimes your patience. Here's a recap of what's available.
Survival
There's no room for error when a survival course is on your plate. The stakes are high, but remember — you don't have to be the best; you just have to be better than the guy next to you.
Team
Sometimes you have to put your differences aside to team up and vanquish a greater evil. Or, in this case, qualify for the next round in the competition. The following courses break opponents up into teams.
Final
You've run, you've survived, and you've even teamed up with your fellow Fall Guys. And where did it bring you? To the finals, baby! The following courses don't end with a finish line; they end with the crown. So don't mess up!
The hits keep coming
To qualify is all that matters in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Whether you're celebrating the triumph of a dub or gearing up for a salty runback after an embarrassing elimination, you'll have to prepare accordingly. Be sure to check out our growing list of legendary cosmetics to keep up appearances with your friends.
We'll be updating this list as the game continues to grow in popularity, so check back often for information on any new mini-games that might be added.
