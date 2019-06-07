Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.

Are you looking for an easy way to subsidize your summer vacation to Hawaii? You're in luck. The Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard® currently has a limited-time bonus offer of 60,000 miles after spending just $2,000 within the first 90 days of account opening. That's a 20% bump from the previous offer of 50,000 bonus miles. These 60,000 miles are worth $540 based on recent valuations .

For an annual fee of just $99 (waived in the first year), this card offers a lot of earning potential, particularly for North American travelers who love to visit Hawaii.

Using the miles

The bonus itself would give you enough miles for a round-trip flight between the contiguous US and Hawaii on Hawaiian Airlines. Alternatively, you could use your miles on the airline's partners, which include: Japan Airlines, JetBlue, Korean Air, Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Australia. Or you could even transfer your miles to Hilton, Caesar's, and points.com.

Earning and benefits

Cardholders will earn triple miles on on Hawaiian Airlines purchases; double miles on gas, dining, and groceries; and one mile per dollar on all other purchases. If you book with your card directly at the airline, you get a free checked bag, which would have otherwise cost you $30 on a flight to/from North America. But perhaps the best perk is a one-time 50% off companion ticket discount plus $100 off a companion ticket every card member anniversary. This is only good for round-trip coach flights to/from North America, but can really help couples or even families who like to visit Hawaii.

Bottom line

Again, if you love to visit Hawaii and do so with at least one other traveler, this card could make a lot of sense for you. Take advantage of the companion discounts and its current elevated sign up bonus.

