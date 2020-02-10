What you need to know
- A screenshot from an LG V60 ThinQ promo video has revealed the upcoming LG flagship will have a massive 5,000mAh battery.
- The V60 ThinQ will also come with a total of four microphones and a quad-camera setup at the back.
- It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, like most other upcoming 2020 flagship Android phones.
LG's smartphone business may be performing poorly, but the company is still hopeful that it can turn things around with a strong lineup of 5G phones. Two screenshots from a promotional video for the company's next 5G flagship, the LG Time (V60ThinQ), have leaked, courtesy of legendary leakster Evan Blass.
The screenshots reveal that the next LG flagship phone will be equipped with four microphone channels, which should allow for more impressive audio recording capabilities compared to its rivals. In addition to four microphones, the V60 ThinQ will also have a 3.5mm headphone jack. Like its predecessor, the phone will likely include a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC as well. Keeping the lights on will be a 5,000mAh battery, a significant upgrade over the 4,000mAh cell inside the V50 ThinQ.
The screenshots also seem to suggest the V60 ThinQ will have a quad-camera setup at the back, instead of the V50 ThinQ's triple-camera array. Unfortunately, the rest of the V60 ThinQ's spec sheet remains a mystery at this point. The same goes for the phone's launch date, although Blass claims the V60 ThinQ will be LG's spring flagship this year. Since LG isn't going to be participating in MWC 2020, it is possible that the phone will be launched at a dedicated event sometime before the end of this quarter.
LG V50 ThinQ 5G
LG's V50 ThinQ is among the more affordable 5G smartphones that are currently on sale in the U.S. While it isn't as impressive as rivals such as Samsung's Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, it costs hundreds of dollars less and packs solid specs.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Sony and Amazon withdraw from MWC 2020 over Coronavirus fears
Sony and Amazon are the latest companies to have decided to skip MWC this year.
These are the best games for your Android phone
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
These are the two apps you need to download before the XFL season starts
Dry your eyes football fans, the NFL season may have finished, but the XFL is here.
Keep your Galaxy A10 protected and looking stylish with these cases
The Samsung Galaxy A10 offers a lot of bang for your buck, but it's no good if it breaks in the event of a drop. Keep it safe and protected with one of these cases!