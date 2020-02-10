LG's smartphone business may be performing poorly , but the company is still hopeful that it can turn things around with a strong lineup of 5G phones . Two screenshots from a promotional video for the company's next 5G flagship, the LG Time (V60ThinQ), have leaked, courtesy of legendary leakster Evan Blass .

The screenshots reveal that the next LG flagship phone will be equipped with four microphone channels, which should allow for more impressive audio recording capabilities compared to its rivals. In addition to four microphones, the V60 ThinQ will also have a 3.5mm headphone jack. Like its predecessor, the phone will likely include a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC as well. Keeping the lights on will be a 5,000mAh battery, a significant upgrade over the 4,000mAh cell inside the V50 ThinQ.

The screenshots also seem to suggest the V60 ThinQ will have a quad-camera setup at the back, instead of the V50 ThinQ's triple-camera array. Unfortunately, the rest of the V60 ThinQ's spec sheet remains a mystery at this point. The same goes for the phone's launch date, although Blass claims the V60 ThinQ will be LG's spring flagship this year. Since LG isn't going to be participating in MWC 2020, it is possible that the phone will be launched at a dedicated event sometime before the end of this quarter.