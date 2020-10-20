The LG OLED55CXPUA 55-inch CX Series OLED 4K Smart TV has dropped to $1,496.99 on Amazon. This TV was $2,000 at the beginning of October and had not dropped from that price since July. The TV dropped down to $1,597 for Prime Day, which was a really great deal at the time. Now it is even lower, which is kind of ridiculous. This is more than $500 off its regular price. I mean, calm down with these awesome deals, right? The 55-inch TV is actually the same price as the 48-inch version right now. That's seven whole inches for free.

New low LG OLED55CXPUA 55-inch CX Series OLED 4K Smart TV OLED is the best. And this is super affordable compared to what this TV was going for a month ago. Get LG's webOS smart platform for accessing your favorite apps. Get 4K upscaling, AI-powered audio, advanced motion handling, and even Bluetooth. $1496.99 $2000.00 $503 off See at Amazon

The single most important part of buying a TV is the image quality. Things like smart functionality or built-in Wi-Fi are nice, but those can be supplemented if lacking. If the image is bad, the TV will never be good. OLED panels ensure you get the highest picture quality possible, and they're rarely ever available at this price. You'll get the purest colors, the deepest blacks, and a wide color gamut that displays excellent HDR content (with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG). The viewing angles are wide so everyone around the living room can watch. Pixel Level Dimming enables 8.3 million individually lit pixels, displaying details that are impossible with any other TV.

LG's webOS smart platform is one of the better smart platforms out there, too. It's fast and easy and gives you access to all of your favorite apps. You'll also get the Magic Remote with this TV, which lets you search the platform for your favorite movie or TV show with your voice or motion control.

The TV will upscale 4K content and has advanced AI processors that help give you the best image and audio possible. It even helps your TV grow over time by learning your preferences and getting better at what it does. Gaming features include things like adaptive sync and high refresh rates for smooth gameplay.

There are so many connectivity options here, too. The TV has four HDMI ports, three USB 2.0 ports, an RF connection input, AV input, Ethernet, digital audio output, and more. Connect using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth with any compatible device.