What you need to know
- A new report says LG is planning to launch its first rollable smartphone in March 2021.
- The device, which is codenamed "Project B," will be the second phone to be launched under LG's Explorer Project.
- LG had teased the device at the Wing launch event last month.
LG teased its first rollable phone at the Wing launch event last month, giving us a sneak peek at its design. Now, a report from The Elec claims the experimental phone will be launched in March 2021.
The second phone under the Explorer Project is apparently codenamed "Project B." Unlike the LG Wing, which is a dual-screen phone with a swiveling main display, Project B will have a flexible screen that can be rolled around the side and back of the phone. Just like foldable phones, the rollable phone will allow you to have a larger screen when you need it.
The report also claims LG will be launching its next flagship smartphone in the first quarter of 2021. Codenamed Rainbow, the phone is expected to be "level in specs to LG's V series." The phone will likely be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 875 chipset, which will be announced on December 1.
As for the LG Velvet successor, the report says the device will be made by ODMs. LG also plans to outsource production of its Q92 and Stylo phones to ODMs next year. Some of LG's ODM partners include Wingtech, Huaqin, and Longcheer.
LG Velvet
The Velvet is LG's most beautiful mid-range phone in a long time. Although it doesn't have class-leading specs, the phone does offer good battery life and 5G connectivity. It also supports LG's nifty Dual Screen accessory.
