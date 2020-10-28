LG's dual-screen Wing smartphone, which was announced last month, is now official in India. Along with the Wing, LG has also launched the mid-range Velvet in the country. While the phone is nearly identical to the Velvet in most areas, it has a unique design that sets it apart from some of the best Android phones out there.

The LG Wing's standout feature is its swiveling P-OLED FHD+ main screen, which has a secondary 3.9-inch G-OLED display underneath. Under the hood, LG's Wing runs on a 7nm Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP "big pixel" ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, the phone features a 32MP pop-up selfie camera.

Like the LG Velvet, the Wing is MIL-STD-810G compliant. It also offers IP54 water resistance, a 4000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, wireless charging support, and a USB Type-C port. On the software front, the smartphone runs LG's Q OS on top of Android 10.

LG has priced the Wing at ₹69,999 ($949) in India for the 8GB/128GB version. It will be going on sale in the country from November 9.

The LG Velvet comes with a 6.8-inch P-OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, and a triple-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor. It also features a 16MP selfie camera, stereo speakers, and a 4300mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The LG Velvet will retail in the country for a starting price of ₹36,999 ($502). LG will also offer a Dual Screen combo for ₹49,999 ($678). You will be able to purchase the phone starting October 30.

