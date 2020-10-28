What you need to know
- LG's Velvet and Wing phones have been launched in India.
- The LG Wing comes with a unique form-factor, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G chipset, and a 64MP camera.
- LG Velvet has a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 48MP camera, and a 4,300mAh battery.
LG's dual-screen Wing smartphone, which was announced last month, is now official in India. Along with the Wing, LG has also launched the mid-range Velvet in the country. While the phone is nearly identical to the Velvet in most areas, it has a unique design that sets it apart from some of the best Android phones out there.
The LG Wing's standout feature is its swiveling P-OLED FHD+ main screen, which has a secondary 3.9-inch G-OLED display underneath. Under the hood, LG's Wing runs on a 7nm Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP "big pixel" ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, the phone features a 32MP pop-up selfie camera.
Like the LG Velvet, the Wing is MIL-STD-810G compliant. It also offers IP54 water resistance, a 4000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, wireless charging support, and a USB Type-C port. On the software front, the smartphone runs LG's Q OS on top of Android 10.
LG has priced the Wing at ₹69,999 ($949) in India for the 8GB/128GB version. It will be going on sale in the country from November 9.
The LG Velvet comes with a 6.8-inch P-OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, and a triple-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor. It also features a 16MP selfie camera, stereo speakers, and a 4300mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The LG Velvet will retail in the country for a starting price of ₹36,999 ($502). LG will also offer a Dual Screen combo for ₹49,999 ($678). You will be able to purchase the phone starting October 30.
LG Wing review: Swing and a miss
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
We have to get used to a future without free accessories
If not this year, then next year, And if not Samsung, then insert another brand because it's going to happen thanks to Apple's "innovation" of making less seem like more.
These small Android phones fit your hand and pocket perfectly
Not everyone wants to wield a giant smartphone. Here are our top picks for the best small phone you can buy.
T-Mobile's TVision streaming service offers live TV for just $10/month
It's a new day, which means it's time for another streaming service. T-Mobile is launching TVision, which includes multiple plans (starting at just $10/month) for live TV streaming.
Keep your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra shatter-free with these screen protectors
With the Note 20 Ultra, you're getting one of the best displays currently available on a smartphone. Want to make sure it stays that way? Get a screen protector!