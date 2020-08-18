Update, August 19 (3:30 pm ET) : The LG Velvet is now available at Verizon with 5G UW.

The LG Velvet will be coming to the U.S. from July 22nd, landing first on AT&T. LG will be selling the phone from $599, though retail partners may be free to set their own pricing with discounts, rebates, and deals aplenty.

Aside from AT&T, the Velvet will be coming to T-Mobile later in the summer. As for Verizon, just like with the S20 and A71, the carrier will be debuting an LG Velvet 5G UW to take advantage of its Ultra Wideband network. The Velvet will be sold in Aurora Gray, Aurora Silver, Aurora Red, and Pink White, though again, not all retail partners will sell all color variants.

Commenting on the release, Chris Yie, head of LG Mobile, North America said:

With LG VELVET 5G, we set out to create a smartphone with unique personality and design language that would speak to consumers, while also evolving the LG Mobile brand. We believe we have achieved these goals with LG VELVET 5G, designing a beautiful, powerful, and premium smartphone at a price point that delivers exceptional value.

We reviewed the LG Velvet and found it to be a beautiful smartphone, but one which was held back by a weak camera and a slow fingerprint reader compared to other smartphones. On the other hand, a starting price of $599 makes those easy to overlook.