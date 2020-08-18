Update, August 19 (3:30 pm ET): The LG Velvet is now available at Verizon with 5G UW.
What you need to know
- The LG Velvet has landed in the U.S at a $599 price point.
- It's coming to AT&T first from July 22 and T-Mobile later.
- Later in the summer, Verizon will sell an LG Velvet 5G UW version.
The LG Velvet will be coming to the U.S. from July 22nd, landing first on AT&T. LG will be selling the phone from $599, though retail partners may be free to set their own pricing with discounts, rebates, and deals aplenty.
Aside from AT&T, the Velvet will be coming to T-Mobile later in the summer. As for Verizon, just like with the S20 and A71, the carrier will be debuting an LG Velvet 5G UW to take advantage of its Ultra Wideband network. The Velvet will be sold in Aurora Gray, Aurora Silver, Aurora Red, and Pink White, though again, not all retail partners will sell all color variants.
Commenting on the release, Chris Yie, head of LG Mobile, North America said:
With LG VELVET 5G, we set out to create a smartphone with unique personality and design language that would speak to consumers, while also evolving the LG Mobile brand. We believe we have achieved these goals with LG VELVET 5G, designing a beautiful, powerful, and premium smartphone at a price point that delivers exceptional value.
We reviewed the LG Velvet and found it to be a beautiful smartphone, but one which was held back by a weak camera and a slow fingerprint reader compared to other smartphones. On the other hand, a starting price of $599 makes those easy to overlook.
Update, August 19 ( 3:30 pm ET) — Verizon launches the LG Velvet in Aurora Red
Verizon will stock the LG Velvet in a nice Aurora Red shade from Friday, August 21. It'll be a bit pricier than other networks at $699, but you can grab it for $10 a month with one of Verizon's Premium Unlimited plans.
The wait is over. The LG Velvet 5G UW is coming to @Verizon this Friday and it's the only place you can get it in Aurora Red, which is the best color ever. pic.twitter.com/cYvMj7O291— George Koroneos 🗿🍹 (@GLKCreative) August 18, 2020
It's still yet to make an appearance at T-Mobile, even as the summer is fast dwindling to an end.
LG Velvet
The LG Velvet is a revamp of LG's mobile line. It's thoughtfully designed both when it comes to hardware and software. It still has its flaws, but the price makes those easy to overlook.
