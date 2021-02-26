While not historically good with timely updates, fans of LG smartphones should be happy to know that LG is starting to make some headway with the Android 11 update. The company recently began updating the LG Velvet, making it the only smartphone from the company to receive Android 11. Owners of LG's other smartphones worried as the company did not indicate that any other devices would be updated this quarter, but it seems last year's LG V60 ThinQ is next in line.

As indicated on Verizon's support page for the LG V60 ThinQ, the device should be receiving the Android 11 update along with the January security patch. This essentially makes it the first LG smartphone in the U.S. to receive the update since the LG Velvet update was only pushed out in Korea.

Verizon highlights several changes coming to the LG V60 ThinQ, including Chat Bubbles, layout changes in the camera app, a revamped volume rocker, and more.

Owners of the LG V60 ThinQ can rejoice now that the update is finally rolling out for one of the best LG phones, especially since the company tends to remain largely mum on its update plans. So far, Android 11 only seems to be available on the Verizon model, but T-Mobile and AT&T models are likely to follow soon.

Given the device is less than a year old, users might expect LG to eventually update the device to Android 12. Given the shaky situation regarding LG's future, it's unclear how much software support the LG V60 ThinQ will receive, or if there will be a successor to last year's flagship.

To check for the update, navigate to Settings > About Phone > Software updates > Check for Update > Update Now