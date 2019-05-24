If you bought an LG phone within the last couple of years, chances are you've been itching and itching for an Android Pie update. Pie will soon be coming up on its first birthday, but even so, LG is just now getting around to pushing Pie to one of its phones in the U.S.

Spotted by Droid Life, the LG V40 on Verizon is now receiving its update to Android 9 Pie. It changes the build number to V405UA20a and comes with the April 2019 security patch.

In regards to features, you'll find the new gesture navigation system, new camera modes, and all of the other usual Pie goodies.

Why in the world did it take so long for LG to get Pie released in the United States? Your guess is as good as mine. Back in April 2018, LG opened its "Global Software Update Center" with the goal of pushing out software updates to its phones faster than ever. Over a year later, however, we've yet to see any real benefit from it.

It's unclear when LG will get Pie to the rest of the V40 models (or any of its other phones for that matter), but at least we're making some progress.

