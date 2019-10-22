What you need to know
- LG G8X ThinQ and LG Dual Screen accessory are coming to the U.S. on November 1.
- It will be available from major wireless carriers and retailers, including Amazon, AT&T, and Sprint.
- The price will start at $699.99 for the LG G8X ThinQ bundled with the LG Dual Screen accessory with pre-orders beginning on October 25.
LG has finally announced that the LG G8X ThinQ and LG Dual Screen accessory will make its way to the U.S. beginning November 1. It will be available from wireless carriers and retailers, including Amazon, AT&T, and Sprint, with pre-orders starting on October 25.
An unlocked LG G8X bundled with the LG Dual Screen will start at $699.99 and could be as cheap as $300 depending on wireless promotions and customer eligibility.
Back in September, LG first showed off its latest flagship foldable, the LG G8X, during IFA 2019. At first glance, the LG G8X itself is a typical single-screen phone, much like the LG G8, but once you connect the optional secondary display, it transforms into a dual-screen foldable phone.
Our own Andrew Martonik got some hands-on time with the device and called it a "practical but uninspired foldable." That's because what it lacks in futuristic design, it makes up for with a more durable and practical way to approach making a foldable smartphone. Consequently, it also resulted in the G8X being much cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Fold.
Sure, you won't get the seamless screen you'd find on the Galaxy Fold or Huawei Mate X, but LG's dual-screen technology gives you a more practical way to increase screen real estate. For example, when using the G8X, you'll have the ability to use the second screen as a gamepad or keyboard — giving you a fullscreen view on the main display.
The LG Dual Screen also features a cover display that will show you the date, time, battery life, and of course, your notifications. When you don't need or want the secondary display, you don't have to carry along the additional bulk since it can be removed.
Besides the dual-screen selling point, the LG G8X also comes packing some of the latest flagship specs. Under the hood, the G8X is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and includes a 4000mAh battery. When it comes to photography, it features a 12MP f/1.8 standard lens and 13MP f/2.4 super wide on the back, and a 32MP f/1.9 front-facing selfie camera.
While it might not be as futuristic as some other foldables out there, the G8X is more practical and it will put a significantly smaller dent in your bank account than the Galaxy Fold.
Practical foldable
LG G8X with LG Dual Screen
A foldable phone when you want it to be
The LG G8X with LG Dual Screen accessory is the next dual-screen phone to come from LG. It gives you the flexibility of having a foldable phone when you want more screen real estate or the option to go single screen when you don't.
