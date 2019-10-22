LG has finally announced that the LG G8X ThinQ and LG Dual Screen accessory will make its way to the U.S. beginning November 1. It will be available from wireless carriers and retailers, including Amazon, AT&T, and Sprint, with pre-orders starting on October 25.

An unlocked LG G8X bundled with the LG Dual Screen will start at $699.99 and could be as cheap as $300 depending on wireless promotions and customer eligibility.

Back in September, LG first showed off its latest flagship foldable, the LG G8X, during IFA 2019. At first glance, the LG G8X itself is a typical single-screen phone, much like the LG G8, but once you connect the optional secondary display, it transforms into a dual-screen foldable phone.

Our own Andrew Martonik got some hands-on time with the device and called it a "practical but uninspired foldable." That's because what it lacks in futuristic design, it makes up for with a more durable and practical way to approach making a foldable smartphone. Consequently, it also resulted in the G8X being much cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Fold.