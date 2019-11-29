The LG G8 is one of the more under-appreciated Android flagships of 2019, having launched earlier in the spring in the shadow of the Galaxy S10 . But this Black Friday, LG's latest and greatest is on sale for its lowest price yet. Amazon has the Alexa-equipped handset on sale for a mere $399 -- more than 50% off compared to its U.S. launch price of $850.

The G8 is a competent flagship with capable face unlock, dependable battery life and an impressive dual rear camera array. And now it's available at its cheapest price yet!

The LG G8 ThinQ combines Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 855 processor with an impressive spec sheet across the board, including a dual rear camera array consisting of standard plus ultrawide shooters. The G8 is also the first LG phone to support secure palm unlock through its unique front-facing camera array, as well as air gestures for media controls and other functionality. At its new price point, you'd struggle to find anything as high-specced as this handset without pushing past the $600 mark.

In other LG deal news, the company's stylus-equipped mid-ranger, the LG Stylo 5, is also on sale for just $159.99, a significant discount down from the list price of $299.99.

