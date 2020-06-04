The LG G7 Fit may not have set the world alight when it was released in late 2018, but it had respectable specs for a mid-range phone. It's original $420 asking price probably hampered sales, though it soon dropped to $300 which made it more of an attractive prospect for many. Thanks to this one-day deal at B&H, the 6.1-inch phone gets a whole lot more tempting with a price drop to just $149.

The deal, which expires tonight or when sold out, offers the black LG G7 Fit in new condition with a 1-year LG warranty. It's factory unlocked so will work with all U.S. carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, and pre-paid carriers. Today's price is $30 lower than we've ever seen it go before and half off its current price at Best Buy.

The phone is equipped with 32GB of onboard storage, though that can be expanded affordably with a microSD card up to 2TB, 4GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor. It has a 6.1-inch QHD+ display with a 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution, 16MP rear camera, fingerprint sensor, and 3,000mAh battery. Its speakers are impressive with room-filling 'Boombox' audio and support for DTS:X 3D surround sound.

With a mixture of mid-range specs, the G7 Fit is not for flashy flagship buyers by any means but, priced under $150 in this one-day deal, it makes for an easy buy for someone who just wants an affordable phone with a nice big screen and solid experience or as a first phone for a kid.

Shipping is free for this item at B&H. Certain states can also benefit from tax-free shopping at B&H. If that doesn't apply to you, it's probably worth doing your shopping with B&H's Payboo credit card that gives you the tax back in instant savings on whatever you buy.