Just two points separate these two local La Liga sides as we look ahead to the Derby del Turia rivalry match. Follow our guide below on how to get a Levante vs Valencia live stream and watch Spanish football online no matter where you are in the world.

As it stands, neither Valencian side has much to play for in the league this season with hosts Levante in 11th position and Valencia just behind in 12th spot. That being said, the teams will each want to avoid getting roped into a relegation battle in the latter stages of the season and a fierce local rivalry should be enough to spark some life into both teams for tonight's game.

Despite some good results earlier in the year, today's hosts Levante come into the game off the back of a poor run of form, winning only one of their last six La Liga matches. Granotas will want to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad in their last outing as well as crashing out of the Copa del Rey at the semi-final stage just last week.

Visitors Valencia, meanwhile, are hoping to pick up their second consecutive victory for the first time this season after a surprise win against Villareal last time out. That marked three wins from their last six for Los Che, too.

In their last meeting earlier this season, Valencia walked away 4-2 victors which should fill Javi Gracia's side with confidence while inspiring Paco López's team to return the favor n this installment. The Frogs have not won a Derby del Turia clash since March 2016, however.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Levante vs Valencia no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Levante vs Valencia: Where and when?

This crucial La Liga face-off takes place at the Ciutat de València Stadium on Friday, with kick-off set for 9pm local time (CET). That makes it an 8pm GMT time for UK viewers and a 3m ET / 12pm PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. It's a 7am AEDT kick-off on Saturday morning for those watching from Australia.

How to watch Levante vs Valencia online in the U.S.

Pay-TV sports network beIN Sports has exclusive broadcast rights to La Liga in the U.S., including Levante vs Valencia.

You can access beIN Sports through most cable providers, as well as over-the-top streaming services such as FuboTV, where it's available as part of its lower-tier Family package, which costs $64.99 a month and gives access to more than 110 channels. The great news is that FuboTV currently offers a FREE 1-week trial, meaning you can watch today's big game without paying a cent.

Live stream Levante vs Valencia in the UK

Dedicated Spanish football station La Liga TV has the broadcasting rights for this massive match in the UK. Run by Premier Sports, the channel is available via Sky and Virgin Media on TV from £9.99 a month.

Premier Sports also offers a streaming-only option for all its channels that costs £10.99 a month and gives you access online and on the go to Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports 2, and Box Nation as well as LaLiga TV. If you only want La Liga TV, there's also a single channel streaming option that costs £6.99 a month.

The Levante vs Valencia game is also being broadcast on Premier Sports' free-to-air channel FreeSports which is available via Sky or Virgin Media, as well as online.

La Liga TV Premier Sports-owned La Liga TV has exclusive UK broadcasting rights to La Liga games making it the go-to place for Spanish football action. Subscribe from £7 a month. From £7 per month at Premier Sports

Live stream Levante vs Valencia in Canada

It's the same story in Canada, with beIN Sports holding the rights to La Liga in the region. You can add it to your existing TV package or subscribe using the beIN Sports Connect app if you've already cut the cord.

Streaming users can also access beIN Sports in Canada via FuboTV with prices from just $16 per month. There's a 7-day trial if you just want to watch the Levante vs Valencia game.

FuboTV FuboTV is a great option to tune in and watch La Liga action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. From $16 per month at FuboTV BeIN Sports Watch La Liga football and many other sporting events via beIN Sports from just $20 per month. There's also a two-week free trial if you want to try before you buy. From $20 at beIN Sports

Live stream Levante vs Valencia in Australia

As with the U.S., beIN Sports is the live broadcast rights holder for La Liga Down Under.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee, however, you can also subscribe to the sports network as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer, or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage and you can also make use of a FREE two-week trial.

Kick-off in Australia is at 7am AEDT on Friday morning.

BeIN Sports Watch La Liga football and many other sporting events via beIN Sports from just $20 per month. There's also a two-week free trial if you want to try before you buy. From $20 per month at beIN Sports

Watch Levante vs Valencia online from outside your country

We have outlined details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of Levante vs Valencia above. If you're intent on watching this La Liga match but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.