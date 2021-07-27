Perfect for families Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Powerful workhorse Lenovo Tab P11 Pro The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is a worthwhile option if you plan to share the tablet among the whole family thanks to the dedicated zones, including one specifically for Kids that provides them with their own dedicated login. Its specs, for the most part, go head-to-head with the P11 Pro. See at Lenovo Pros Dedicated space for kids

While there's so much focus on Samsung Galaxy and Apple iPad when it comes to tablets, there's another player worth considering: Lenovo. And the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is a pretty neat option that has some fantastic features, including a gorgeous OLED screen and Dolby Atmos audio. You might have been previously deciding between the P11 Pro and the Tab P11. But if you heard of the upcoming P11 Plus (not out yet), your decision might have swayed to the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus vs. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, sparking a brand new dilemma.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus vs. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro: Power and specs

If these are two models you're considering, let's ensure you make the right choice. Let's start by looking at how they compare in terms of base specifications.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Screen Size 11 inches 11.5 inches Screen Resolution 2,000 x 1,200 TDDI IPS 2,560 x 1,600 OLED Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi Direct, USB-C 2.0, WiFi Display Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Direct, USB-C 2.0, WiFi Display Speaker Dolby Atmos quad speaker system 4 x JBL Speakers, Dolby Atmos Camera Rear 13MP AF w/Flash, Front 8MP Fixed Focus Rear 13MP AF w/Flash + 5MP Fixed Focus, 8MP Front Fixed Focus Processor MediaTek Helio G90T Tab Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Octa-Core) Colors Slate Grey, Platinum Grey Slate Grey Operating System Android 11 Android 10 Internal Memory 64GB, 128GB (expandable via microSD card) 128GB (expandable via microSD card) Memory 6GB RAM 4GB, 6GB RAM Battery Life Up to 15 Hours (12 Hours w/Video, Browsing Up to 15 Hours (8 w/Video, Browsing) Dimensions 10.2 x 6.4 x 0.295 inches 10.4 x 6.74 x 0.22 inches Weight Starts at 490 g Starts at 485 g

At a glance, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro might be older, but it's the more powerful of the two tablets, with a better processor, larger, more high-resolution screen (OLED, to boot), plenty of great cameras and related features, and an ultra-slim design.

Based on benchmark testing, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor in the Tab P11 Pro is more powerful than the MediaTek Helio G90T Tab in the Tab P11 Plus. This will come in handy for multitasking as well as entertainment and other data-intensive apps and programs, like gaming and streaming videos. However, this impacts battery life, since you'll get a good four more hours of use with the Tab P11 Plus when web browsing or watching videos than you would with the P11 Pro. If you're only planning to do word processing and other basic activities, though, the rated battery life is equal between the two.

The P11 Pro comes with an older Android 10 operating system while the P11 Plus comes loaded with Android 11 so you'll get the latest and greatest features out of the box. The P11 Pro also comes with Bluetooth 5.0 versus the latest Bluetooth 5.1, which you'll find in the new P11 Plus. This could potentially result in a better connectivity experience, depending on how and where you use the tablet and if you plan to connect Bluetooth devices.

There are three versions of the Tab P11 Pro — one with 4GB RAM and the two others with 6GB — while the P11 Plus comes with 6GB RAM. Both also come with quad speakers that support Dolby Atmos for great listening experiences. The P11 Pro adds TUV Rheinland eye comfort care, which will come in handy if you find that your eyes strain after looking at a screen for hours on end.

Both have face unlock features while the Tab P11 Pro adds a fingerprint reader, further suggesting its focus on work over play. Both also include a 4-point Pogo connector for use with the optional keyboard along with USB Type-C. With up to 128GB built-in storage, you can increase this with either using an optional microSD card.

When it comes to cameras if you plan to shoot video or conduct video calls, both have a 13MP rear camera with autofocus and flash so you can capture great photos. But the P12 Pro adds a second 5MP fixed focus rear camera. For the front, both have an 8MP fixed focus camera.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus vs. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro: Looks and usability

These tablets are both slim and sleek with narrow bezels that means a better screen-to-display ratio than you might get with other tablets that boast the same purported screen size but have thicker bezels. The P11 Pro, however, has the bigger overall screen at 11.5 inches versus 11 inches with the P11 Plus. It also has a higher resolution at 2560x1600 versus 2000x1200. The P11 Plus does tout a higher brightness level at 400 nits, which makes it viewable in direct sunlight. But with the Tab P11 Pro's screen being OLED, which is known to offer amazing brightness levels, it could be a wash between the two when you're talking about using either tablet outdoors.

Both come in Slate Grey with the P11 Plus offering a Platinum Grey option as well. Overall, the P11 Pro might be thinner but since it has a larger screen, it's also bigger in terms of length and height. This might be a good thing, however, depending on how you want to use the tablet. If you're looking for the most compact option to take with you, though, the P11 Plus is the smaller of the two.

Both work with the optional Lenovo keyboard and Precision Pen 2 so you can use them for productivity. They also both come loaded with Microsoft Office and tons of other apps. What really sets the P11 Plus apart for family use is that it has a separate Google Kids Space where younger ones can log in to their own accounts to enjoy more than 10,000 teacher-approved educational and fun apps and games, as well as hundreds of free books.

The Tab P11 Plus also has an Entertainment Space where you can store all your entertainment-related apps, like Netflix. Just swipe right from the Home screen and you can easily access them all in one place. Additionally, it will come with a three-month trial to Amazon Music Unlimited, which will afford you access to millions of ad-free tunes with unlimited skips.

The Tab P11 Pro comes with Bamboo Paper or Squid apps loaded so you can have fun sketching with the optional Precision 2 Pen. It also comes loaded with Microsoft Office apps, OneNote, and more.

So, while you can use both for productivity with the addition of the keyboard, Pen, and other apps, both pre-loaded and downloaded from Google Play, the family-friendly features of the P11 Plus means it makes more sense for entertainment versus work.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus vs. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro: Which should you buy?

As with any decision when it comes to tablets, deciding between the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus vs. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro all comes down to how you plan to use it. If you're looking for a good tablet that the whole family can use, you'll want one of the best Android tablets for kids. So, it might be worth it to wait for the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus, particularly if it sells for around the same price as the P11 Pro. The dedicated Google Kids Space adds tons of value in that your little one can get their own curated experience while you can still use the tablet with a separate login and access your own selection of apps. If you tend to watch a lot of movies and TV shows on a tablet, you might appreciate the Entertainment Space, too.

The Tab P11 Pro, however, has a much better screen — you can't beat OLED when it comes to getting the absolute best picture quality. You'll get a superior viewing experience, which will make the difference when it comes to movies and intense shows. If it's a child watching animated series, though, you might be fine with the screen on the P11 Plus, which has a higher resolution.

Since you can connect an optional Lenovo keyboard and pen to either tablet, both can function for work purposes. But the faster processor and better screen on the P11 Pro might make it the better option for that reason. The significantly shorter battery life when web browsing or streaming videos with the P11 Pro also points to the P11 Plus as being the better option if you're looking for a tablet for entertainment.

Bottom line: for a tablet that will be used for more play and less work, go with the P11 Plus. If it's more work, less play, the P11 Pro is the better option.

