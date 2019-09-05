Lenovo brought a truckload of goodies to IFA this year, from laptops to desktops and beyond, but some of the more interesting home tech it brought along is the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab and Lenovo Smart Tab M8, two Android tablets that double as Google Assistant displays when they're sitting around your house.

The Yoga Smart Tab has a built-in kickstand for propping it up (or even hanging it up) in one of four modes, a 7,000mAh battery and comes with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage plus a microSD slot for expandable storage. You'll be able to press a "release button" when the tablet is inactive to swap it over from Android Tablet Mode to Google Assistant Ambient Mode, where the tablet will serve as a portable Google Assistant Display. This $250 10.1-inch model will be available this month while the other two smart display models unveiled today won't be available until October.

Stepping down from 10 inches to 8 the Smart Tab M8 doesn't have a fancy kickstand, but what it does have is a more portable form factor and a swanky smart charging station it docks into when you're not using it. Like the Yoga Smart Tab, the M8 has Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers and the ability to swap from Android Tablet Mode to Ambient Mode with Google Assistant. It might only have 2 GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, but for $120, that's an incredible value for a smart display that you can pull into bed for a lazy Saturday morning of Hulu.