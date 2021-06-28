Lenovo says that when the Smart Clock 2 is docked, it provides a nightlight that is "just bright enough to illuminate your way without waking your partner."

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 features an updated design to complement a new wireless charging dock. The Smart Clock 2 snaps into the dock and can wirelessly charge Qi-compatible smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 with up to 10W of power. The Smart Dock 2 is also MagSafe compatible, so it will work with the Apple iPhone 12 to keep it in place while charging.

Lenovo has unveiled the new Smart Clock 2 at MWC 2021. The smart display makes a few design changes while keeping some of the same features from the first-generation Lenovo Smart Clock , but it has a handy trick up its sleeve.

The display remains the same as the previous model at 4 inches, which is smaller than many of the best smart displays like the Nest Hub (2nd Gen). It won't be ideal for viewing media, but thanks to Google Assistant, you'll be able to control your media on other devices. There are also front-facing 3W speakers hidden under the fabric.

The device is powered by a MediaTek chipset, which appears to be the same as the original model. Given the somewhat limited capability of the first-gen Lenovo Smart Clock, we'll have to see how this holds up in real-world use with the 1GB of RAM.

On the back is the charging port and a switch to disable the mic. You won't find a camera on the Lenovo Smart Lock 2, which Lenovo says should help allay any privacy concerns.

Also missing from the Smart Clock 2 is the USB charging port present on the first-gen model. Lenovo states that the Smart Clock 2 "helps get rid of unnecessary clutter and cords by being your night light, stereo radio, charging pad, and bedside assistant all-in-one." That said, for anyone that prefers the cord, the wireless charging dock has a USB-A port.

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 will be available in three dreary-sounding colors; Abyss Blue, Cloud Grey, and Shadow Black. The smart display will retail for $90 when it launches in September.