What you need to know
- Lenovo launches its second-generation Smart Clock.
- The new smart display features a 4-inch touchscreen and a wireless charging dock to charge compatible smartphones.
- The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 will be available later this year for just $90.
Lenovo has unveiled the new Smart Clock 2 at MWC 2021. The smart display makes a few design changes while keeping some of the same features from the first-generation Lenovo Smart Clock, but it has a handy trick up its sleeve.
The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 features an updated design to complement a new wireless charging dock. The Smart Clock 2 snaps into the dock and can wirelessly charge Qi-compatible smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 with up to 10W of power. The Smart Dock 2 is also MagSafe compatible, so it will work with the Apple iPhone 12 to keep it in place while charging.
Lenovo says that when the Smart Clock 2 is docked, it provides a nightlight that is "just bright enough to illuminate your way without waking your partner."
The display remains the same as the previous model at 4 inches, which is smaller than many of the best smart displays like the Nest Hub (2nd Gen). It won't be ideal for viewing media, but thanks to Google Assistant, you'll be able to control your media on other devices. There are also front-facing 3W speakers hidden under the fabric.
The device is powered by a MediaTek chipset, which appears to be the same as the original model. Given the somewhat limited capability of the first-gen Lenovo Smart Clock, we'll have to see how this holds up in real-world use with the 1GB of RAM.
On the back is the charging port and a switch to disable the mic. You won't find a camera on the Lenovo Smart Lock 2, which Lenovo says should help allay any privacy concerns.
Also missing from the Smart Clock 2 is the USB charging port present on the first-gen model. Lenovo states that the Smart Clock 2 "helps get rid of unnecessary clutter and cords by being your night light, stereo radio, charging pad, and bedside assistant all-in-one." That said, for anyone that prefers the cord, the wireless charging dock has a USB-A port.
The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 will be available in three dreary-sounding colors; Abyss Blue, Cloud Grey, and Shadow Black. The smart display will retail for $90 when it launches in September.
Lenovo's affordable new Android tablets have something for everyone
Lenovo updates its tablet lineup for MWC with new Yoga models and the P11 Plus. Each tablet features Google's new Entertainment Hub.
Why Android security fearmongering is total BS
There's been a lot of fear, uncertainty and doubt floating around surrounding Android phone security over the years. But Android in general, and Android security in particular, has come a long way over the past decade.
Every PS5 video game delay in 2021 — and their upcoming release dates
The beginning of 2020 already saw several high-profile games delayed throughout the year, and that trend has continued into 2021. As we get further into the new year, expect a lot more game delays.
Get connected with these Alexa compatible security cameras
Home security cameras are growing in popularity because they're functional and adding Alexa is a great way to get even more out of yours. Here are the best Alexa compatible security cameras available right now.