What you need to know
- Lenovo has launched a new smart alarm clock powered by Google Assistant.
- It features an easy-to-read LED display and also includes a built-in nightlight.
- The new Lenovo Smart Clock Essential will go on sale starting next month for $50.
At CES 2019, Lenovo unveiled the Smart Clock, a bedside alarm clock with Google Assistant built-in. The company has now released a more affordable Google Assistant-powered smart clock, called the Smart Clock Essential.
Lenovo says the new Smart Clock Essential is an "extension" of its original Smart Clock. Instead of an LCD display, it uses LEDs to show the time, day, weather, and the current temperature. The Smart Clock Essential also includes a nighlight that can help you get around without stumbling at night.
While it may not have an LCD display like the Lenovo Smart Clock, you can use it to get help from Google Assistant. In addition to controlling compatible smart home devices, you can ask Google to set timers, make hands-free phone calls, and more. The device comes with dual microphones and a single 3W speaker. You also get a dedicated microphone mute toggle, along with volume control and alarm buttons.
You will be able to pick up the Smart Clock Essential next month for $50. While there is no other voice assistant-powered bedside alarm clock available around $50 currently, it will have to take on affordable smart speakers like the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock and the Google Home Mini.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Literally everything you need to know about the Galaxy S20
The Samsung Galaxy S20 is here, and with exciting upgrades in just about every area compared to the S10, it stands to be one of the best phones of the year. Whether you want to learn more about its design, specs, or price, here's absolutely everything you need to know.
The OnePlus Watch is coming soon — here's everything you need to know
It looks like 2020 is finally the year that we'll get a smartwatch from OnePlus! From its design, specs, price, and release date, here's everything you need to know about the OnePlus Watch.
TikTok deal may be announced any hour, but could hit snag
Microsoft's bid for TikTok could come to an end soon. A new report claims TikTok owner ByteDance has selected a buyer for its U.S., Australian, and New Zealand businesses, and an announcement could come "as soon as Tuesday."
The best Accessories for mounting your Amazon Echo Dot
The Amazon Echo Dot is a small and powerful smart speaker, but sometimes it doesn't fit where you want it to. Take it to new heights by mounting your Dot to a wall or ceiling with one of these mounting accessories!