At CES 2019, Lenovo unveiled the Smart Clock, a bedside alarm clock with Google Assistant built-in. The company has now released a more affordable Google Assistant-powered smart clock, called the Smart Clock Essential.

Lenovo says the new Smart Clock Essential is an "extension" of its original Smart Clock. Instead of an LCD display, it uses LEDs to show the time, day, weather, and the current temperature. The Smart Clock Essential also includes a nighlight that can help you get around without stumbling at night.

While it may not have an LCD display like the Lenovo Smart Clock, you can use it to get help from Google Assistant. In addition to controlling compatible smart home devices, you can ask Google to set timers, make hands-free phone calls, and more. The device comes with dual microphones and a single 3W speaker. You also get a dedicated microphone mute toggle, along with volume control and alarm buttons.