What you need to know Lenovo brought two new Chromebooks to CES that will be going on sale this summer.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook is a Chromebook tablet that comes pre-bundled with a keyboard cover, has stylus support for an optional Lenovo Pen, and eight years of Chrome OS updates ahead of it.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook is a more powerful 2-in-1 with stylus support, a water-resistant keyboard, and the option of a 128GB SSD.

CES is off and running a day ahead of the show's official kickoff, and Lenovo brought oodles and oodles of goodies to play with, including not one but two new Chromebooks that excite me in different ways. We have a Chromebook tablet that is reasonably priced and in it for the long haul, and we have another Lenovo 2-in-1 that's ready for school, work, or play without completely blowing your budget.

Source: Lenovo

Let's start off with the more normal of the two, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook (seriously, Lenovo, could you make that name any longer?) which is a spiffy-looking 13.3-inch 2-in-1 with up to an i5 processor, a water-resistant backlit keyboard, and a starting price of $360, which is a breath of sanity after the $999 Galaxy Chromebook and ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 we saw this morning. Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before The option for a 128GB SSD is another refreshing change, though the base storage option being 32GB is a bit stingy. I was also hoping to see an 8GB RAM option, but 4GB should be enough for most people. Support for styluses is nice to see here, as is a decently-powered Project Athena Chromebook that's under $500. The Flex 5 still hangs on to a USB-A port, something the Galaxy Chromebook and C436 did not.

Category Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook Display 10.1-inch touchscreen

1920x1200

400 nits 13.3-inch touchscreen

FHD

300 nits Processor Mediatek Helio P60T Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Memory 4GB LPDDR4x 4GB DDR4 Storage up to 128GB eMMc 32-64GB eMMC

or 128GB SSD Expandable Storage microSD card microSD card Ports 1x USB-C (USB 2.0 + DP) 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type C

1x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type A

3.5mm Audio jack Peripheral features Fingerprint reader

Pre-bundled with keyboard cover

Optional Stylus Water-resistant backlit keyboard

Stylus support Audio Dual speakers 2 x 2W stereo speakers Battery 7180mAh Up to 10 hours Dimensions 239.8 x 159.8 x 7.35mm

9.44" x 6.29" x 0.29" 310 x 214 x 17mm

12.2" x 8.4" x 0.67" Weight 430g / 0.94lb (tablet only) 1.35kg / 2.97lbs Support life up to 8 years TBA Starting price $279.99 $359.99 Availability May 2020 June 2020