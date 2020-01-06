What you need to know
- Lenovo brought two new Chromebooks to CES that will be going on sale this summer.
- The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook is a Chromebook tablet that comes pre-bundled with a keyboard cover, has stylus support for an optional Lenovo Pen, and eight years of Chrome OS updates ahead of it.
- The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook is a more powerful 2-in-1 with stylus support, a water-resistant keyboard, and the option of a 128GB SSD.
CES is off and running a day ahead of the show's official kickoff, and Lenovo brought oodles and oodles of goodies to play with, including not one but two new Chromebooks that excite me in different ways. We have a Chromebook tablet that is reasonably priced and in it for the long haul, and we have another Lenovo 2-in-1 that's ready for school, work, or play without completely blowing your budget.
Let's start off with the more normal of the two, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook (seriously, Lenovo, could you make that name any longer?) which is a spiffy-looking 13.3-inch 2-in-1 with up to an i5 processor, a water-resistant backlit keyboard, and a starting price of $360, which is a breath of sanity after the $999 Galaxy Chromebook and ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 we saw this morning.
The option for a 128GB SSD is another refreshing change, though the base storage option being 32GB is a bit stingy. I was also hoping to see an 8GB RAM option, but 4GB should be enough for most people. Support for styluses is nice to see here, as is a decently-powered Project Athena Chromebook that's under $500. The Flex 5 still hangs on to a USB-A port, something the Galaxy Chromebook and C436 did not.
|Category
|Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook
|Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook
|Display
|10.1-inch touchscreen
1920x1200
400 nits
|13.3-inch touchscreen
FHD
300 nits
|Processor
|Mediatek Helio P60T
|Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i5
|Memory
|4GB LPDDR4x
|4GB DDR4
|Storage
|up to 128GB eMMc
|32-64GB eMMC
or 128GB SSD
|Expandable Storage
|microSD card
|microSD card
|Ports
|1x USB-C (USB 2.0 + DP)
|2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type C
1x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type A
3.5mm Audio jack
|Peripheral features
|Fingerprint reader
Pre-bundled with keyboard cover
Optional Stylus
|Water-resistant backlit keyboard
Stylus support
|Audio
|Dual speakers
|2 x 2W stereo speakers
|Battery
|7180mAh
|Up to 10 hours
|Dimensions
|239.8 x 159.8 x 7.35mm
9.44" x 6.29" x 0.29"
|310 x 214 x 17mm
12.2" x 8.4" x 0.67"
|Weight
|430g / 0.94lb (tablet only)
|1.35kg / 2.97lbs
|Support life
|up to 8 years
|TBA
|Starting price
|$279.99
|$359.99
|Availability
|May 2020
|June 2020
Then we have the more unique and affordable Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook, a Chromebook tablet that comes pre-bundled with a detachable keyboard and kickstand case. Powered by MediaTek, this 10.1-inch tablet might not have as big or beefy a spec sheet or battery, but what it does have USI stylus compatibility and eight years of Chrome OS updates ahead of it.
That's right, eight years, meaning the Duet should be updated until 2028 — probably June 2028, most platform AUE dates have been June in the last few generations — which makes the lack of an 8GB version and the lack of a second USB-C port extra disappointing. You only have one port for all your peripherals and when it breaks, you're done.
For $280, I'm betting more folks are willing to take a chance on the Duet, especially if they've been looking for a Chrome OS alternative to the iPad that doesn't look boring and ugly as sin in a rubberized, ruggedized shell. The fabric kickstand cover and POGO-pin keyboard look quite fetching, and I'm fairly confident they'll stand up well to being jostled around a backpack or large purse between the apartment and a classroom or coffee shop.
The Duet goes on sale in May with a starting price of $279.99, while the Flex 5 will be debuting towards the end of June for $359.99.
Samsung's new Galaxy Chromebook is the Pixelbook 2 Google won't make
Recent leak says all Samsung Galaxy S20 models will have 120Hz display
According to notable leaker Ice Universe, Samsung will include the 120Hz display on all three models of the Galaxy S20 when it launches next month at the Unpacked event.
HTC revenue has fallen a staggering 87% since 2017
HTC's revenue has been falling steadily since 2011, and 2019 was no exception with the company earning only $333 million. That's a huge 87% drop from the over $2 billion it earned in 2017.
Do you plan on upgrading from the Galaxy S10 to the S20?
Samsung is announcing the Galaxy S20 (or S11) on February 11. If you already have a Galaxy S10, do you plan on upgrading?
These accessories complete your Chromebook perfectly
Your Chromebook is a productivity machine, and staying productive wherever you are also means having the right accessories to complete the experience.