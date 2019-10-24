I've been practically vibrating with anticipation to try the follow-up to last year's hit Chromebook the Lenovo C330, which has been my daily driver since early February and leads our Best Chromebooks roundup, since the C340 line was announced at IFA with a September launch date. Alas, the weeks passed with no hint of the C340-11 on Lenovo's website or any listings on Amazon, though the larger Lenovo Chromebook C340-15 arrived on Amazon by the beginning of October as expected.

Until today.

Lenovo is finally listing and selling the C340-11 on its website, and boy, howdy, was it worth waiting for! A 64GB C340-11 in Sand Pink will only run you $320, meaning you can grab a 64B Pink 2-in-1 Chromebook that will be supported until June 2025 for less than half the price of Google's new Pixelbook Go.