Lenovo C340

What you need to know

  • Lenovo announced the C340-11 at IFA for a September release, but had been hard to find during the last month.
  • The Lenovo Chromebook C340-11 is available with 64GB of storage in Sand Pink on Lenovo.com
  • If you prefer Platnium Grey, you can find the 64GB model at Costco for $20 off.

I've been practically vibrating with anticipation to try the follow-up to last year's hit Chromebook the Lenovo C330, which has been my daily driver since early February and leads our Best Chromebooks roundup, since the C340 line was announced at IFA with a September launch date. Alas, the weeks passed with no hint of the C340-11 on Lenovo's website or any listings on Amazon, though the larger Lenovo Chromebook C340-15 arrived on Amazon by the beginning of October as expected.

Until today.

Lenovo is finally listing and selling the C340-11 on its website, and boy, howdy, was it worth waiting for! A 64GB C340-11 in Sand Pink will only run you $320, meaning you can grab a 64B Pink 2-in-1 Chromebook that will be supported until June 2025 for less than half the price of Google's new Pixelbook Go.

PINK!!!!

I'm going to get my hands on one of these just as soon as I possibly can and report back how the C340 handles in the real world, but if it's anything like last year's model, this is going to be the best Chromebook to buy your child or partner for Christmas: a compact workhorse of a Chromebook with a sturdy build and a shiny shell.

Oh, and if you prefer Platnium Grey over Pink, you can save an extra $20 buying the silver 64GB C340-11 from Costco instead. You can also grab last year's Blizzard White C330 for $250 over at Amazon, but I'd expect stock of the 64GB model to start running dry soon as Lenovo ramps up the new and improved version.

Next best Chromebook

Lenovo Chromebook C340-11 (64GB)

This pretty Chromebook is ready to work hard.

Despite the cute pink exterior, the C340-11 is a Chromebook that's built to work all day whether you're sitting at your desk, tapping away at tablet mode at the table, or out on an afternoon excursion to the park. This new-and-improved model doubles the USB-C and USB-A ports while also upgrading from a MediaTek processor to Intel's Celeron N4000.

