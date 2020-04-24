For gamers, being stuck at home isn't all that bad. After all, you finally have some time to play through that backlog of games that's been looming over you until now. But, after weeks of being stuck inside, even the most dedicated gamer can start feeling a bit fatigued. Why not change things up and take that hobby in a new direction?
With the Hands-On Game Development Bundle, you can ditch the role of 'player' and dive deep into the world of video game design and production. In just 12 hours of training, you'll learn everything you need to know from the basics of C++ and JavaScript programming to the production of a real game in Unity3D (a professional-grade game development engine).
Whether you want to make games for PC, console, or mobile, the Hands-On Game Development Bundle has you covered. Included in this 10-course bundle is training for touch-based gaming, augmented reality (AR) gaming, and specific gaming genres such as real-time strategy (RTS).
You'll start off by creating a micro strategy game, factoring in key concepts like resource management and grid placement. From there, you'll take on everything from animation to augmented reality, all presented in a fun and engaging way by the people over at Zenva, a world-class training provider trusted by 500,000 learners and developers.
The best part is that lifetime access to the Hands-On Game Development Bundle allows you to learn at your own pace and ensures that you can continue creating games well into the future.
For a limited time, the Hands-On Game Development Bundle is on sale for just $34.99. So, what are you waiting for? Go pick up the Hands-On Game Development Bundle and begin creating your own hit games today.
