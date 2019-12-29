What you need to know Renders of the Google Pixel 4a have leaked courtesy of 91Mobiles and @OnLeaks.

It's revealed that the phone will have a hole-punch notch and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Possible specs include a Snapdragon 700 series processor, 12.2MP camera, and 4GB of RAM.

If there's one Pixel from 2019 that stands out in our memory, it's the mid-range Pixel 3a. Google surprised us all with this smash-hit of a smartphone, offering an incredible balance of specs and features at an ultra-competitive price. Now, we're getting our first look at its successor — the Pixel 4a. The first CAD-based renders of the Pixel 4a have been published by 91Mobiles and @OnLeaks, revealing that the phone will offer familiar and new design aspects compared to past Pixel handsets. Most notably, this appears to be the first Pixel phone to utilize a hole-punch style notch for the front-facing camera.