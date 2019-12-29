What you need to know
- Renders of the Google Pixel 4a have leaked courtesy of 91Mobiles and @OnLeaks.
- It's revealed that the phone will have a hole-punch notch and 3.5mm headphone jack.
- Possible specs include a Snapdragon 700 series processor, 12.2MP camera, and 4GB of RAM.
If there's one Pixel from 2019 that stands out in our memory, it's the mid-range Pixel 3a. Google surprised us all with this smash-hit of a smartphone, offering an incredible balance of specs and features at an ultra-competitive price. Now, we're getting our first look at its successor — the Pixel 4a.
The first CAD-based renders of the Pixel 4a have been published by 91Mobiles and @OnLeaks, revealing that the phone will offer familiar and new design aspects compared to past Pixel handsets. Most notably, this appears to be the first Pixel phone to utilize a hole-punch style notch for the front-facing camera.
It's positioned in the top-left portion of the display, and this allows for slimmer bezels compared to what's found on the flagship Pixel 4. However, with the Pixel 4's larger forehead not present, it's unlikely that Motion Sense gestures or Google's face unlock will be offered on the cheaper 4a.
Around back, we see a camera housing similar to what was introduced on the Pixel 4. However, rather than having a primary and telephoto camera, the Pixel 4a looks to have just one 12.2 MP lens. There's also a fingerprint sensor mounted below the camera bump, along with a USB-C charging port on the bottom frame and 3.5mm headphone jack on the top one.
In regards to specs, things are still pretty uncertain. We're anticipating a screen size of 5.7 or 5.8-inches, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or 765 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.
There's also little information about the Pixel 4a's release date, but we'd expect Google to announce and launch it during Google I/O similar to what the company did with the Pixel 3a.
