What you need to know
- Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has been leaked in real-world photos.
- The live images show off Wear OS/One UI Watch on the actual smartwatch.
- Samsung is set to unveil the next-generation smartwatch at its Galaxy Unpacked event.
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked, which is scheduled on August 11, is expected to see the debut of its new foldable smartphones as the main highlight. The company is also set to introduce the Galaxy Watch 4 running the One UI-based Wear OS at the event, and now we've got our first real-world look at the operating system.
Live images obtained by 91mobiles claim to reveal the rumored Galaxy Watch 4 Classic edition with Wear OS on board. The photos show black and silver watches with rounded bezels, corroborating the previously leaked renders. The smartwatch is also rocking the same stainless steel material used for the earlier Watch models, as well as two physical buttons on the right side.
More notably, the images show off the colors and the initial setup screens of Wear OS on the successor of one of the best Android smartwatches. The interface is obviously inspired by Samsung's One UI, but there's not much to glimpse from the leaked photos.
Samsung and Google recently announced their plan to merge Wear OS and Tizen, so it's interesting to see what kind of experience the integration will bring for fans of the wearable device. The merged platform is expected to offer improved battery life and faster app loading times, among others.
The Watch 4 Classic also comes with white and black leather bands. There's also a physical bezel around the watch with numbers that appear to mark the edge of the touchscreen. Samsung also recently provided a look at One UI Watch in June, although it remains to be seen what other revelations the firm has up its sleeve for next week's event.
