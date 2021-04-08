Fans of League of Legends have been clamoring for a version of the game on their mobile devices for some time now, and Riot Games has finally answered with League of Legends: Wild Rift. The game aims to bring the PC game to your pocket, albeit with some tweaks to make it playable on smaller devices. Wild Rift is now officially in open beta for folks in the United States, and has quickly climbed the ranks as one of the best Android games available now. However, for those jumping in for the first time, they may be wondering just which of their favorite League of legends champions has made the cut.
As of early April 2021, there are 62 champions found in League of Legends: Wild Rift. Fans of the series will recognize them, but newcomers will have to get used to the various roles and abilities that they have. You can find the list of champions in League of Legends: Wild Rift below.
Every champion in League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Ahri
- Akali
- Alistar
- Amumu
- Annie
- Ashe
- Aurelion Sol
- Blitzcrank
- Braum
- Camille
- Corki
- Darius
- Diana
- Draven
- Dr. Mundo
- Evelynn
- Ezreal
- Fiora
- Fizz
- Galio
- Garen
- Gragas
- Graves
- Janna
- Jarvan IV
- Jax'Jhin
- Jinx
- Kai'Sa
- Katarina
- Kennen
- Leona
- Lulu
- Lux
- Lee Sin
- Malphite
- Master Yi
- Miss Fortune
- Nami
- Nasus
- Olaf
- Orianna
- Pantheon
- Rakan
- Seraphine
- Shyvana
- Singed
- Sona
- Soraka
- Teemo
- Tristana
- Tryndamere
- Twisted Fate
- Varus
- Vayne
- Vi
- Wukong
- Xayah
- Xin Zhao
- Yasuo
- Zed
- Ziggs
Will more champions be released?
Riot Games has done a great job of steadily releasing more champions into the game. Since it's launch, Wild Rift has added a ton of champions into the game, each with their own redesign and unique skin. Riot Games has no intention of actually bringing over the full roster of champions from the PC version into Wild Rift, but nearly half of the roster is now in the mobile game.
The latest champion – Galio – was released at the beginning of the month, but more champions will be coming throughout the month and into the summer. According to the company, Rammus will be making his debut into the game on April 22, and Kha'Zix, Rengar, and Renekton will be arriving sometime in May. The full release schedule for champions can be seen below:
- Rammus - April 22
- Kha'Zix - May 6
- Rengar - May 6
- Renekton - May 12
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Eufy Wi-Fi Smart Lock review: Touch to unlock
The Eufy Wi-Fi Smart Lock one-ups most other smart locks in a way that seems like it should have been obvious from the get-go by adding in a fingerprint scanner right on the keypad. That, combined with its sleek black exterior, makes this an unforgettable, must-have product.
Some OnePlus 9 Pro owners are experiencing overheating issues
Some OnePlus 9 Pro users are complaining about issues with overheating when using the camera or charging the device. OnePlus is aware of the issue and has promised to roll out a fix soon.
Echo VR Season 1 hands-on: Ender's Game has a new name
Echo VR is the zero-gravity arena sports game you always wanted. Season 1 lasts until May 23 and includes plenty of free rewards for players to unlock, but is the $10 Echo Pass worth the small chunk of change? We go hands-on to find out.
Use these controllers for your mobile gaming needs on Galaxy phones
Are you ready to have some fun with your new Samsung Galaxy phone and get some serious gaming done? Before you can, you'll likely want to get an awesome controller to pair up and make the most out of the experience.