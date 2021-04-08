Fans of League of Legends have been clamoring for a version of the game on their mobile devices for some time now, and Riot Games has finally answered with League of Legends: Wild Rift. The game aims to bring the PC game to your pocket, albeit with some tweaks to make it playable on smaller devices. Wild Rift is now officially in open beta for folks in the United States, and has quickly climbed the ranks as one of the best Android games available now. However, for those jumping in for the first time, they may be wondering just which of their favorite League of legends champions has made the cut.

As of early April 2021, there are 62 champions found in League of Legends: Wild Rift. Fans of the series will recognize them, but newcomers will have to get used to the various roles and abilities that they have. You can find the list of champions in League of Legends: Wild Rift below.

Every champion in League of Legends: Wild Rift

Ahri

Akali

Alistar

Amumu

Annie

Ashe

Aurelion Sol

Blitzcrank

Braum

Camille

Corki

Darius

Diana

Draven

Dr. Mundo

Evelynn

Ezreal

Fiora

Fizz

Galio

Garen

Gragas

Graves

Janna

Jarvan IV

Jax'Jhin

Jinx

Kai'Sa

Katarina

Kennen

Leona

Lulu

Lux

Lee Sin

Malphite

Master Yi

Miss Fortune

Nami

Nasus

Olaf

Orianna

Pantheon

Rakan

Seraphine

Shyvana

Singed

Sona

Soraka

Teemo

Tristana

Tryndamere

Twisted Fate

Varus

Vayne

Vi

Wukong

Xayah

Xin Zhao

Yasuo

Zed

Ziggs

Will more champions be released?

Riot Games has done a great job of steadily releasing more champions into the game. Since it's launch, Wild Rift has added a ton of champions into the game, each with their own redesign and unique skin. Riot Games has no intention of actually bringing over the full roster of champions from the PC version into Wild Rift, but nearly half of the roster is now in the mobile game.

The latest champion – Galio – was released at the beginning of the month, but more champions will be coming throughout the month and into the summer. According to the company, Rammus will be making his debut into the game on April 22, and Kha'Zix, Rengar, and Renekton will be arriving sometime in May. The full release schedule for champions can be seen below: