League of Legends: Wild Rift is a new mobile version of the popular free to play PC game League of Legends. Developed and published by Riot Games, this alternate mobile version of the game was first announced back in 2019 and has been in beta testing for a while in different regions, but not North America.

That changes this month, as Riot Games announced via press release that League of Legends: Wild Rift will begin open beta testing in North America on March 29. You won't need any kind of special access, if you have an Android or iOS device you can just download the test and start playing on the date, experiencing how the classic 5v5 MOBA action has been translated to mobile devices.

Depending on how this beta rolls out and the developers take feedback, League of Legends: Wild Rift could end up being one of the best Android games of the year. In addition to mobile platforms, Riot Games had indicated it intends to bring League of Legends: Wild Rift to consoles, though exact platforms have not yet been specified, this would presumably include the newest hardware like the PS5.