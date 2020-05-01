In March this year, a leak had suggested that the OnePlus Z would be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G chipset. A new leak has now surfaced, which claims the phone will feature Qualcomm's 7nm Snapdragon 765 chipset instead. The latest information comes from popular leaker Max J.

Since the Snapdragon 765 and 765G are among the most powerful and efficient mid-range mobile processors on the market right now, the info is certainly not surprising. The leaker says it may be possible that OnePlus had initially planned to use the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset but changed its mind later.

MediaTek's Dimensity 1000 chipset is built using a similar 7nm process as Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 and uses more powerful ARM Cortex-A77 high-performance cores. However, it lacks mmWave 5G support, which may have influenced OnePlus' decision to go with the Snapdragon chipset.

The mid-range OnePlus Z is rumored to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. As revealed by CAD-based renders of the phone a few months back, it will have a centered hole-punch cutout and a triple-camera array on the back with a 48MP main sensor. The upcoming mid-range OnePlus phone is also said to pack a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

While the OnePlus Z was earlier tipped to debut alongside the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro in April, the phone is now expected to debut in July. Its launch was apparently delayed due to COVID-19.