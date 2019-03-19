Latest Microsoft Launcher beta tweaks weather widget, works with Microsoft To-Do

Microsoft is shipping out another new beta update for Microsoft Launcher for Android. The latest update clocks in at version 5.3, and it brings along with it a redesigned weather and time widget, along with integration with Microsoft To-Do tasks and a number of general refinements to the user experience.
Here's the full rundown of what's new, from Microsoft:
- Time/Weather widget redesign- Now you can have multiple widgets in multiple sizes in multiple styles for multiple locations! Also check out the updated and more detailed L2 page with hourly and 10 day forecast.
- UX refinements to the Home Screen, Dock and Search widget
- Tasks card now supports "My Day" and "Flagged Emails" from Microsoft To Do
- News tab now supports "Technology" as a news interest
- Font type changed from Segoe UI to Roboto
- Work profile customers can now get access to their work apps
- Beta community link in Settings changed to lead to Microsoft Tech Community
These changes are only shipping out to beta testers right now, but they should make their way to the release version of the app before too long if testing goes well. If you want to sign up to be a beta tester, you can do so at the Google Play store. Otherwise, beta testers can get started with the latest tweaks as the update propagates on Google Play.
