What you need to know
- Marvel Future Revolution received its first official update on Thursday.
- The update adds a brand new region, the Dark Domain, into the game, along with the Super Villain Dormammu.
- The level cap has also been increased, alongside a brand new check-in event for players to earn rewards.
Marvel Future Revolution received its first ever update on Thursday, and with it came the addition of a higher level cap, new items, and the inclusion of a brand new area for players to explore.
Included in today's update to the mobile game comes the Dark Domain, a mystical realm that is filled with magic, and lorded over by none other than The Dread Lord Dormammu, one of the most iconic and well-known villains in Marvel history.
Starting today, players will be able to begin gearing up for a new challenge int he form of Dark Domain 1, a new region in Marvel Future Revolution that comes with new Epic and Side missions, region-specific villains, and supervillains to defeat. Most notably, players will also be able to take on the Super Villain Dormammu in an update to the game's Blitz mode.
Alongside the inclusion of Dormammu and a new region, Marvel Future Revolution will also see its in-game level cap increased from 100 to 110, a new 'Eyes of Osiris' special costume that can now be picked up from the in-game store, and Regional Costumes and Omega Cards themed around the new Dark Domain region.
To celebrate the launch of the new region and the first update to the game, developers Netmarble are also kicking off a 14-day Check-in Event, which will reward players with a ton of items just for logging into the game each day.
Everything you need to know about the upcoming Galaxy S22 series
Considering upgrading your old Samsung phone? Samsung's leaky offices have already given us plenty of hints of what the S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra could look like. Do you want a tiny S22 flagship or a Note-replacing S22 Ultra with an S Pen? Both could be within your grasp come January 2022.
Review: The Fitbit Versa 3 just might be the best Google smartwatch
While it may have been slightly underbaked when it was first released, a series of software updates have made the Fitbit Versa 3 my favorite Google smartwatch. Top-rate health tracking and great Google Assistant integration are just two of the reasons I think you should consider this wearable.
Smartphones need a shift in focus from the camera to the rest of the device
Smartphone cameras have gotten really good. Getting a high-quality photo doesn't require purchasing the best of the best phone any longer. However, manufacturers are still pushing cameras as the main selling point of their phones. It's time that brands start taking more risks on hardware and put more focus on the rest of the phone.
Pair the best Samsung Galaxy phone with the best game controllers
Are you ready to have some fun with your new Samsung Galaxy phone and get some serious gaming done? Before you can, you'll likely want to get an awesome controller to pair up and make the most out of the experience.