Included in today's update to the mobile game comes the Dark Domain, a mystical realm that is filled with magic, and lorded over by none other than The Dread Lord Dormammu, one of the most iconic and well-known villains in Marvel history.

Marvel Future Revolution received its first ever update on Thursday, and with it came the addition of a higher level cap, new items, and the inclusion of a brand new area for players to explore.

Starting today, players will be able to begin gearing up for a new challenge int he form of Dark Domain 1, a new region in Marvel Future Revolution that comes with new Epic and Side missions, region-specific villains, and supervillains to defeat. Most notably, players will also be able to take on the Super Villain Dormammu in an update to the game's Blitz mode.

Alongside the inclusion of Dormammu and a new region, Marvel Future Revolution will also see its in-game level cap increased from 100 to 110, a new 'Eyes of Osiris' special costume that can now be picked up from the in-game store, and Regional Costumes and Omega Cards themed around the new Dark Domain region.

To celebrate the launch of the new region and the first update to the game, developers Netmarble are also kicking off a 14-day Check-in Event, which will reward players with a ton of items just for logging into the game each day.