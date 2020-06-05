Google's upcoming Pixel 4a is expected to be the first major rival to Apple's iPhone SE 2020. While Google hasn't confirmed a release date for the phone yet, it is rumored to be announced on July 13. It is expected to start at just $349, which would make it more affordable than its main rival. Despite a lower price tag, however, the Pixel 4a may still offer plenty of great features to lure consumers.

UK-based smartphone case maker ESR Gear has leaked a new set of renders showing the Pixel 4a, hinting at support for wireless charging. While a few previous leaks had given us a clear look at the phone's design, it is the first time that the wireless charging feature has been revealed. Since the iPhone SE 2020 supports wireless charging, it certainly makes sense for Google to offer the feature on the Pixel 4a. However, these aren't official renders, and no substantial evidence confirming wireless charging support on the Pixel 4a has surfaced yet.