Samsung is rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy Note 10 series phones, bringing a few minor improvements. The update is currently available only in Malaysia and Germany, but is expected to be released in other markets very soon.

As per the folks at SamMobile, the update arrives as version N97xFXXU2BTB5 and brings enhanced facial recognition as well as navigation gestures. Unfortunately, however, there is no information yet on the exact nature of these improvements. What is also a little surprising is that the update does not bring the latest March security patch. That said, it is likely that these improvements will begin rolling out to Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ phones in other markets along with the March security update.

The March update was rolled out to the company's new Galaxy S20 Ultra recently, so it shouldn't take very long for the Galaxy Note 10 series and other recent Samsung flagship phones to receive the latest security patch. For the last five months, Samsung has been pushing the latest Android security updates to its phones before Google and other Android OEMs. To check for the update manually on your Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+, head over to Settings > Software update > Download and install.