What you need to know
- A LastPass change coming next month will force free users to pick what kind of device they want to use the service with.
- You'll also need to use LastPass's paid plan to access email support.
- The change to device types takes effect in March, while the support changes will start in May.
LastPass is rolling out a change to its free plans that will affect users drastically. Specifically, it'll limit the kind of devices users can run the app on from March 16th, 2021. Users will have to select their device type by logging into their account. Depending on which device you choose, you'll automatically be opted into the mobile or computer type. and they'll be offered three chances to switch before needing to choose or trade up to the premium plan.
To clarify, you could use two types of devices on the previous plan, now you can use an unlimited number of devices, albeit limited to one type in pre-defined classes.
LastPass describes the trade-off as such:
- Sarah is a Free user with Computers as her active device type. She can use LastPass on her laptop, desktop and her dad's laptop (anyone's computer!), but she can't use LastPass on her phone, tablet, or smart watch unless she upgrades to LastPass Premium, which has unlimited device type access.
- Steve is a Free user with Mobile Devices as his active device type. He can use LastPass on his iPhone, Android work phone, tablet, and smart watch, but he can't use LastPass on his desktop or laptop unless he upgrades to LastPass Premium, which has unlimited device type access.
Most free users will be upset, but there are a variety of other password managers to switch to in that case. Both Google and Microsoft offer free password managers in their respective browsers, and rivals like 1Password still have robust free tools.
LastPass's second change will also limit the kind of support users can access. From May 17th, 2021, free customers will no longer have access to email support, only being able to use the LastPass support center and LastPass community. LastPass will offer email support through May 16th, but you'll have to pay up after that by signing up to one of the premium plans.
