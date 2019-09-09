While it's been over a year since new gameplay footage was released for The Last of Us Part II, it's beginning to look like that won't be the case for much longer. Geoff Keighley, the host for the Game Awards and Gamescom Opening Night Live earlier this year, shared something interesting on Twitter: media event invites for The Last of Us Part II are going out.

The event is being held on September 24, 2019. In the world of The Last of Us, Outbreak Day (the day the Cordyceps infection broke out wildly amidst humanity) is September 26. The timing is extremely unlikely to be a coincidence.

With an event like this happening, impressions and previews will obviously be shared. It's also very likely (though not guaranteed) that new details, information, gameplay footage and possibly even a release date will be announced. We'll be sure to share any news as information comes out.

