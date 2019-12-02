We're winding down on Cyber Monday, but there's still a few more deals worth snagging before you drift off to sleep. When I'm done writing this post, I'm heading into my pitch black bedroom, slipping under my weighted blanket, and throwing my Pixel 4 on a charger so that it recovers after a long day of video calls and Disney Emoji Blitz.

I won't have to hassle with getting a cable lined up or plugged in all the way, like you probably do right now. I'll plop my phone down on my charging pad in total darkness, see the screen light up to indicate it's charging, and then I'll roll over and pass out. And you can do the same with this charging pad from Anker.