Despite falling to the Falcons last week, in spectacular fashion, the Raiders have to feel a little confident in their chances against a 0-11 New York Jets. The Raiders made no excuses for their loss to Atlanta, but promised to focus solely on the game against the Jets. Las Vegas is the favorite by more than a touchdown, but head coach John Gruden still praised the Jets efforts and didn't seem to take a win for granted.

In a much different season last year, the Jets crushed the Raiders in a similar point which became a low point for a flailing team. The Raiders still have playoff hopes as they reside at 6-5. Quarterback Derrek Carr assured fans his performance during the Falcons game was not who he is and would work on not giving up the ball this coming week.

It's a little unclear if the Jets want to break their impressive losing streak at this point, but if they can it will put a huge dagger through Raiders fans and the team hoping not to repeat a slide into a losing record for the season.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets: Where and when?

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Atlanta Falcons on December 6, at 1:00 PM ET. You can catch all the action on CBS as well as the streaming options below.

Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets online from outside your country

If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the Las Vegas and New York game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.