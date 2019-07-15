You cannot talk about e-readers without mentioning Amazon. The Kindle lineup has defined this space for over a decade, and it doesn't look like that will change anytime soon. Amazon has done a magnificent job building out the series over the years, with each new generation bringing a host of improvements.

The Kindle Paperwhite is the best-selling Kindle because it strikes the ideal balance between pricing and features. The current model offers water resistance and more LEDs, allowing for more uniform lighting when reading at night or under artificial lighting.

And with the Kindle Paperwhite selling for just $85 on Prime Day, there is no excuse for not picking one up. The e-reader usually sells for $130, so this is a $45 discount from its retail price. That's a fantastic deal when you consider the Kindle lineup goes on sale just a couple of times every year, and this is the first major discount on the new Paperwhite.

With IPX8 waterproofing and Audible integration, the Paperwhite has it all. There's no excuse to not get it for $85 during Prime Day.

The main highlight with the current Paperwhite is that it is IPX8 waterproof, which means you can take it to the pool or read in the bathtub without any worries. The feature makes the Paperwhite that much more versatile, and the fact that it is selling for under $100 makes it one of the best deals on Prime Day.

There are other areas where the Kindle Paperwhite is better than its predecessor. The screen is now flush with the bezels on either side, and that makes all the difference in the world when reading on the device. This was my main issue on the previous generation Paperwhite, so it's great to see Amazon fixing that particular problem. The screen itself is a 6-inch E-Ink panel with a 300PPI pixel density, which is ideal for reading books on the go.

At this point, you may be wondering why you should invest in a Kindle when Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is on sale for $100. There are several reasons: the tablet has an LCD screen (which means a lot of glare under sunlight), and it isn't water resistant. And even if you do manage to read the text on the screen, the battery life is nowhere near as good as what you get on a Kindle.

The Kindle Paperwhite has five LEDs embedded throughout the panel for an even backlight, and the E-Ink display has a matte finish that eliminates any glare whatsoever. That makes the Kindle the ideal device to read at the beach or next to a pool. There's also Audible integration, which means you can hook up a pair of Bluetooth headphones and listen to your favorite audiobooks.

This year, the entry-level Kindle also picked up built-in lighting, but the Paperwhite is still the better option of the two because of the water resistance and higher-res 300PPI display. You're paying just $25 over the entry-level Kindle, and that's money well spent.

If you already have the Paperwhite and are looking for something more premium, the older-gen Kindle Oasis is on sale for just $199. The Oasis has physical page turn buttons and 12 LEDs, and has the same IPX8 water resistance and Audible integration.