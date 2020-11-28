Cyber Monday is the perfect time to snag a GoPro on sale. If you shop direct, you can save as much as $200 right now with a stellar GoPro Hero9 Black 5K bundle deal. The promotion throws in the 5K action cam as well as a one-year GoPro subscription plus a few essential accessories for $349.98.

Considering the camera alone retails for $450 and is down to $399 this weekend at places like Amazon and Best Buy and the GoPro subscription by itself is $50 a year, you're definitely making a killer saving.

Do stuff GoPro Hero9 Black action camera plus 1-year GoPro subscription The Hero9 bumps the action camera's capabilities tremendously. Shoot in 5K video resolution. Use the new 23.6MP sensor for stunning images. SuperPhoto tech processes images for you. HyperSmooth 3.0 stabilizes video. Plus it's rugged and waterproof. $349.98 $500.00 $150 off See at GoPro

The GoPro Hero9 Black only recently launched, so it's pretty crazy that we're seeing such a good deal on it already. This action camera has some amazing technology built into its tiny form, and it makes huge improvements over the previous generations. The Hero9 uses a brand new 23.6MP sensor. You'll be able to take pictures that are lifelike, sharp, and fluid. You can shoot video in resolutions up to 5K, which is the highest ever for a GoPro. Even if you don't go that high, you can shoot in 4K at up to 60fps for absolutely stunning videos.

You'll also get plenty of help to make sure you record the best video or take the best photos. For example, there is in-camera horizon leveling so your pictures always look straight. This works up to a 45% tilt. You can use SuperPhoto to capture professional looking images at 20MP and automatically process the best image. GoPro's HyperSmooth gets an upgrade to 3.0, and this is GoPro's video stabilization technology. Get smooth video every time.

The Hero9 Black also has a front display for easy framing and intuitive camera control. The rear touchscreen is larger than before and has a touch zoom. You can live stream in 1080p on social media platforms, and you can connect the camera to your computer and use it as a webcam.

The camera is also rugged and waterproof (down to 33 feet) right out of the box so you don't have to worry about taking it with you on your next adventure. In terms of bundled accessories, you'll get a magnetic swivel clip, floating hand grip, spare battery, 32GB microSD card, and a camera case.

The GoPro Subscription gives you unlimited cloud storage, up to 50% off GoPro accessories and gear through the GoPro website, and a Total Camera Replacement promise should anything happen.