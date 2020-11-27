Whether you are shopping for a new smartphone this Black Friday weekend, or you want to take care of the device you currently have, it's important to keep your phone clean — for your health and the health of your phone. Even though they were in short supply earlier this year, Amazon has some great Black Friday deals on the top PhoneSoap UV phone sanitizers. You can get them in different colors, and there are even models that will charge your phone or Qi-enabled devices while they're being disinfected.

Even before COVID became a four-letter (well, five-letter) word in our vernacular, most of us didn't realize just how unsanitary our smartphones actually were. Some studies even suggested that the average person's phone had more germs than a public toilet seat. Yuck.

Now more than ever, it's important that we take all necessary precautions to ensure that we and those around us are as healthy as possible. We can do this by socially distancing and wearing masks, and we can also do this by thoroughly washing our hands for at least 20 seconds. That same dedication to cleanliness should carry over to our phones, which we use every day and carry with us everywhere. Thankfully, PhoneSoap makes sanitizing devices that can kill up to 99% of the nasty germs that accumulate on our phones and personal items. That's a powerful tool, indeed.

Whether you opt for the PhoneSoap 3 with its two germicidal UV-C bulbs, the PhoneSoap with Wireless Qi charging to keep your phone powered up while it's getting cleaned, or the PhoneSoap Pro that can kill germs in as little as five minutes, you'll feel better knowing that your most important computing device isn't a disgusting virus magnet.

I purchased one of these for my daughter to take with her to college and just picked up one for the family to use here at the house. I certainly have gained a measure of peace of mind since then, knowing that I have one less disease vector to worry about. I highly recommend that you grab one of these before they sell out again!